Federal investigation of Democratic consultants in Sacramento nets guilty plea

The Sacramento lobbyist who pleaded guilty Thursday is one of three influential Democratic political strategists whose arrests last month rattled Sacramento’s political establishment.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A Sacramento lobbyist and former high-level staff member in the California Legislature on Thursday accepted a plea agreement tied to a criminal case that includes Gov. Gavin Newsom’s former chief of staff and an advisor to a top Democratic candidate for governor.

Lobbyist Greg Campbell stood emotionless beside his attorney, Todd Pickles, inside a Sacramento federal courtroom and pleaded guilty to one charge of conspiracy to defraud the United States and one charge of conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud.

U.S. District Judge Troy L. Nunley told the defendant that each charge carried a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and a supervised release period of up to three years. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors said they would seek lighter sentencing.

Advertisement

Campbell, who is not in custody, left the courthouse with his attorney, who gave a brief statement to reporters after the hearing.

“Mr. Campbell will remain focused on his family and making positive contributions to the community,” Pickles said. “Mr. Campbell is deeply grateful for the support from his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Campbell, a 52-year-old Davis resident, is one of three influential Democratic political strategists whose arrests last month rattled Sacramento’s political establishment.

Advertisement

Federal prosecutors accused political consultant Dana Williamson of allegedly conspiring with Campbell and Sean McCluskie, a former top aide to gubernatorial candidate and former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, to siphon funds from Becerra’s dormant state campaign account between February 2022 and September 2024.

Williamson, a former chief of staff for Gov. Gavin Newsom, is facing additional charges for allegations that she lied on her tax returns and falsified documents related to her COVID loan. She pleaded not guilty to the charges and is out on a $500,000 bond.

McCluskie pleaded guilty last month to one count of conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud. A status of sentencing hearing for both McCluskie and Campbell is set for Feb. 26.

Advertisement

These cases are the product of an investigation by the FBI and IRS Criminal Investigation.

