Advertisement
California

Fireworks explosion kills teen in South Los Angeles, officials say

LAPD seeks source of "large quantity of illegal pyrotechnic devices" after teen’s death, according to KTLA.
(KTLA)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

A 17-year-old boy died in an explosion ignited by fireworks Wednesday evening in South Los Angeles, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded at around 9:26 p.m. to the 400 block of West 84th Street to a report of a male on fire, according to an LAPD news release.

The Los Angeles Fire Department also responded to the scene and began life-saving measures to an injured 17-year-old boy, according to department spokesperson Lyndsey Lantz.

Advertisement

The teen was hospitalized and later pronounced dead, according to the LAPD release.

Members of the LAPD Bomb Squad, Hazardous Materials Unit and Major Crimes Division also arrived at the scene and seized a large amount of illegal pyrotechnic devices, which were transported to a storage location, according to the release.

Lantz said the explosion resulted from fireworks but offered no further details about the accident. LAPD is the lead agency investigating the case.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement