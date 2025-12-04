Fireworks explosion kills teen in South Los Angeles, officials say

LAPD seeks source of “large quantity of illegal pyrotechnic devices” after teen’s death, according to KTLA.

A 17-year-old boy died in an explosion ignited by fireworks Wednesday evening in South Los Angeles, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded at around 9:26 p.m. to the 400 block of West 84th Street to a report of a male on fire, according to an LAPD news release.

The Los Angeles Fire Department also responded to the scene and began life-saving measures to an injured 17-year-old boy, according to department spokesperson Lyndsey Lantz.

The teen was hospitalized and later pronounced dead, according to the LAPD release.

Members of the LAPD Bomb Squad, Hazardous Materials Unit and Major Crimes Division also arrived at the scene and seized a large amount of illegal pyrotechnic devices, which were transported to a storage location, according to the release.

Lantz said the explosion resulted from fireworks but offered no further details about the accident. LAPD is the lead agency investigating the case.