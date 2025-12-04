L.A. hip-hop influencer lured rape victims to vacant Pacific Palisades home, police say

Clinton Adams walks down a runway at the seventh annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show in New York City in February 2023.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A hip hop artist and social media influencer accused of rape lured his victims to a vacant Pacific Palisades home damaged in January’s fires where he was pretending to live, according to police.

Clintnlord, whose real name is Clinton Adams, is charged with three counts of rape and has been in custody since he was arrested Nov. 19. On Wednesday, police released his photograph and said they were seeking more possible victims.

The 32-year-old social media influencer and hip-hop performer with hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram and TikTok filled his feeds with images of himself at events like the BET Awards and on runway catwalks around the globe while working with designer brands.

Advertisement

But behind the scenes, Los Angeles police investigators say Adams had been using a home in the Pacific Palisades, unbeknownst to its owners, to meet women and get them alone to assault them. The home had been vacated due to smoke damage from the January firestorms and Adams broke in without the owners knowing, according to investigators.

LAPD is seeking the public’s help to identify additional victims, and witnesses, following the arrest of 32-year-old Clinton Adams. (LAPD)

“He was transient when we arrested him,” said LAPD Det. Brent Hopkins. “The homeowners did not give him permission to be in their home.”

Hopkins said Adams met his victims locally and is believed to have frequented the city’s Westside. “We believe there may be other victims out there,” he said.

The January Palisades fire destroyed more than 6,800 structures, killed 12, and left hundreds of other homes with smoke damage. Many of the homes left structurally standing have been unoccupied. Adams knew the house was not occupied, investigators say, and exploited the situation.

Advertisement

Detectives arrested Adams last month on suspicion of rape. Two days later, the Los Angeles district attorney’s office charged Adams with three counts of rape and one count of assault with intent to commit a felony.

Authorities allege that Adams, in separate incidents, met two different women and invited them to a place he portrayed as his home in Pacific Palisades, where he sexually assaulted them. Hopkins said both victims came forward to report the sexual assaults to the LAPD and identified Adams by name.

The first alleged rape occured June 29 and the second incident occurred Aug. 7 and 8, according to court records.

Advertisement

Adams pleaded not guilty during a court appearance Nov. 21 and is being held on $1.425 million bail.

Hopkins said investigators are aware that the social media influencer and hip-hop artist has roots on the East Coast, including New York.

He has worked with other more prominent artists and appeared on a track, “Ay Caramba.”

Advertisement

Adams was previously arrested in December 2023 by the LAPD’s Van Nuys Division for a misdemeanor, jail booking records show.

According to court and jail records, Adams was detained by the California Department of Corrections on a possible parole violation in February 2024. After a hearing in May last year, he was released and subsequently detained by Florida authorities, who later freed him.

Miami-Dade criminal records show that in 2021, he was arrested and charged with discharging a weapon and felony throwing a “missile,” and subsequently pleaded the case out for a probation term in 2023. That probation was violated in 2024 but eventually ended in July of that year.

In addition, he has also been the subject of a restraining order in Florida, records show.