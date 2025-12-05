Advertisement
California

L.A. City Council president moves to delay full Olympic wage boost for tourism workers

Rachel Brashier, left, standing beside Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson, seated at the dais
Aide Rachel Brashier, left, and Los Angeles City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson listen to public comment as dozens of cooks, room attendants, dishwashers, airport workers and allies pack the chambers for a May 14 vote on the Olympic wage.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Suhauna Hussain. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Suhauna Hussain
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

The fight over an effort to boost wages for Los Angeles tourism workers to coincide with the 2028 Olympics has taken a fresh twist, with the City Council president introducing a new motion that critics say would significantly water down the measure.

The issue ostensibly had been put to rest in September, when a business group-backed effort to repeal a $30 per hour minimum wage for Los Angeles hotel and airport workers failed to secure enough signatures to qualify for the ballot.

But now, L.A. City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson has introduced a motion that, if approved, would phase the increase in over a longer period of time — delaying the full $30 hourly minimum wage until 2030.

Advertisement

Rhonda Mitchell, a spokesperson for Harris-Dawson, said the council president “continues to work with partners around negotiations,” but did not provide other details when asked for comment by The Times on Friday.

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. MAY 14, 2025 - Ahead of Wednesday's City Council vote on a proposal to boost the city's minimum wage for hotel and airport workers to a nation's-high $30 an hour by 2028, airport,hotel and tourism workers rallied inside and outside City Hall in support of the measure on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

L.A. council backs $30 minimum wage for hotels, despite warnings from tourism industry

The proposal, billed as the highest minimum wage in the U.S., would take the minimum wage for hotels and LAX workers to $30 by 2028.

Hospitality and service employee unions sharply criticized the proposal.

“It is a shameful day in Los Angeles when our own elected leaders decide to put forth a motion to strip hard-earned wages from some of the city’s lowest-paid workers,” Yvonne Wheeler, president of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, said in a statement Friday. “These workers fought for more than two years to improve their working conditions, only to have the very people who should defend them try to take it all away.”

But Rosanna Maietta — president and chief executive of the American Hotel and Lodging Assn., which had supported repealing the wage increase — said relief from higher labor costs is much-needed in an industry that has struggled to bounce back from pandemic shutdowns. The business group urges the council to “swiftly adopt” the new proposal, she said.

Advertisement

“Hotels are essential to the vitality of Los Angeles, supporting tens of thousands of jobs and generating critical tax revenue that funds essential services like schools, sanitation, and public safety,” Maietta said in a statement Friday. “This motion is a long-overdue step in the right direction and provides hotel owners and operators with short-term relief in the face of decreased travel demand and rising operational costs.”

The City Council originally voted in May to approve a series of yearly wage increases for hotel employees and workers at Los Angeles International Airport, following a two-year campaign by labor organizers.

The law was put on hold during the subsequent opposition ballot campaign, but recently went into effect, with workers seeing the first increments in a series of wage increases designed to boost their minimum pay to $30 per hour by 2028.

Advertisement

The new proposal put forth by Harris-Dawson would instead offer smaller annual wage increases, eventually boosting the workers’ wages to $30 two years later, in 2030.

Unite Here Local 11 and their supporters rally outside Los Angeles' Airpor

California

L.A. passed a $30 minimum wage for tourism workers. Then came the warring ballot measures

Labor leaders and business groups, looking to gain the upper hand, have submitted proposals that, if approved by voters, would disrupt the city in enormous ways.

Harris-Dawson backed the original proposal and helped ease it through a council vote. His spokesperson did not elaborate on why he now supports altering the timeline.

However, the motion comes after a coalition of airline and hotel businesses filed paperwork for a ballot measure to repeal the city’s business tax — a move that would strip about $740 million annually from the city’s general fund, which pays for police officers, firefighters and other services.

Advertisement

The business-backed referendum has been approved to circulate for signatures, and is backed by several airlines as well as the American Hotel and Lodging Assn.

Los Angeles, CA, Tuesday, May 6, 2025 - The City Council's economic development committee votes on a proposal to hike the minimum wage for tourism workers to $30 by 2028. The proposed ordinance, which would cover employees at hotels and at Los Angeles International Airport, would also require a health care payment of up to $8.35 per hour. Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez, an advocate for the proposal, talks with supporters after voting to send it to the next step toward ultimate approval. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Business

Push to block L.A.’s tourism wage hike has been misleading, union alleges

Unite Here Local 11 on Wednesday filed a complaint with state officials alleging that a hotel industry coalition violated state election rules in its campaign to overturn a wage boost for Los Angeles airport and hotel workers.

David Huerta, president of SEIU-United Service Workers West, which represents airport workers, said the timing of the motion, in the middle of the holiday season, was “particularly callous.”

“We stand ready to defend the Olympic Wage,” he said in a statement.

The proposal now heads to two committees — one dealing with economic development, the other focused on tourism — for consideration.

Times staff writer David Zahniser contributed to this report.

More to Read

CaliforniaBusinessJobs, Labor & WorkplaceThe LatestL.A. Politics

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Suhauna Hussain

Suhauna Hussain is a reporter who covers labor and all things workers in the California economy for the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement