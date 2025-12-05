Advertisement
California

Two people killed, another injured in Pacific Coast Highway crash

Firefighters surround a crashed vehicle amid smoke at night.
An investigation is underway after a head-on crash on Pacific Coast Highway north of Deer Creek Road in Malibu on Thursday.
(RMG News)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow

Two people were killed and another person was injured in a crash on Pacific Coast Highway on Thursday evening, according to authorities.

The Ventura County Fire Department was dispatched around 6:57 p.m. along with the Oxnard Fire Department and Federal Fire Ventura County to a traffic collision near the 9000 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to Ventura County Fire Department spokesperson Andrew Dowd.

First responders arrived to find two vehicles with significant damage, Dowd said. Video footage of the aftermath of the crash showed the front of both vehicles crumpled and smoke coming from one of the cars.

Advertisement

Two of the three people involved in the crash were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities were not immediately available.

A third person was hospitalized in critical condition at a trauma center, according to Dowd.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement