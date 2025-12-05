Two people killed, another injured in Pacific Coast Highway crash

An investigation is underway after a head-on crash on Pacific Coast Highway north of Deer Creek Road in Malibu on Thursday.

Two people were killed and another person was injured in a crash on Pacific Coast Highway on Thursday evening, according to authorities.

The Ventura County Fire Department was dispatched around 6:57 p.m. along with the Oxnard Fire Department and Federal Fire Ventura County to a traffic collision near the 9000 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to Ventura County Fire Department spokesperson Andrew Dowd.

First responders arrived to find two vehicles with significant damage, Dowd said. Video footage of the aftermath of the crash showed the front of both vehicles crumpled and smoke coming from one of the cars.

Two of the three people involved in the crash were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities were not immediately available.

A third person was hospitalized in critical condition at a trauma center, according to Dowd.