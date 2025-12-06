Man holding toddler is shot dead by sheriff’s deputies after standoff in Paramount

The 8000 block of Alhambra Avenue, where the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said they encountered a man with a gun in one hand and a toddler in the other Thursday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

An armed man holding a two-year-old toddler has died after he was shot in a standoff with sheriff’s deputies Thursday in Paramount.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said deputies from its Lakewood station responded to a call regarding a man possibly armed with a gun. They arrived at the location on the 8000 block of Alhambra Avenue, where they encountered a man with a gun in one hand and the toddler in the other.

The department said deputies spent 25 minutes attempting to negotiate with the man to release the toddler and relinquish the firearm.

Advertisement

The man refused to comply and pointed the handgun at deputies. The deputies responded with gunfire, striking the man. His identity has not been released.

Deputies safely removed the toddler from the scene. The boy, who was the man’s son, according to investigators, was not harmed.

The man received medical aid at the scene. The Los Angeles County Fire Department transported him to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Advertisement

The investigation remains ongoing.

