One dead, at least 12 arrested, after police shooting in Anaheim

The shooting took place after officers from a gang unit approached a group of more than a dozen people around 9:30 p.m. in the 800 block of South Philadelphia Street in Anaheim.

A 19-year-old man died late Saturday after a shooting during a police stop in Anaheim, officials said.

Law enforcement officials said there was an exchange of gunfire, leading to the shooting of a 19-year-old who died. It is unclear if police or members of the group shot first, and officials said it was unclear Saturday if the bullet that killed the man was from an officer’s firearm or from another person.

No officers were hurt, police said, and one additional person was hospitalized with minor injuries from less-lethal munitions.

Police said there were at least 12 people arrested during the altercation, which is still under investigation.