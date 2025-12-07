Advertisement
California

One dead, at least 12 arrested, after police shooting in Anaheim

Anaheim police continue to investigate the scene of an officer shooting.

The shooting took place after officers from a gang unit approached a group of more than a dozen people around 9:30 p.m. in the 800 block of South Philadelphia Street in Anaheim.
By Jaweed Kaleem
A 19-year-old man died late Saturday after a shooting during a police stop in Anaheim, officials said.

Police said the shooting took place after officers from a gang unit approached a group of more than a dozen people around 9:30 p.m. in the 800 block of South Philadelphia Street in Anaheim.

Law enforcement officials said there was an exchange of gunfire, leading to the shooting of a 19-year-old who died. It is unclear if police or members of the group shot first, and officials said it was unclear Saturday if the bullet that killed the man was from an officer’s firearm or from another person.

No officers were hurt, police said, and one additional person was hospitalized with minor injuries from less-lethal munitions.

Police said there were at least 12 people arrested during the altercation, which is still under investigation.

Jaweed Kaleem

Jaweed Kaleem is an education reporter at the Los Angeles Times, where he covers the University of California and higher education. He specializes in reporting on campus activism and culture, including issues on free speech, religion, race and politics. Kaleem previously worked for The Times as a Los Angeles-based national correspondent and a London-based foreign correspondent. Follow him on Bluesky @jaweedkaleem.bsky.social and X @jaweedkaleem.

