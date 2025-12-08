Holiday shipping deadlines: when to ship your gifts this year so they arrive on time

Mail handlers use long tools to drag packages out of a bin onto a conveyer belt for sorting at the Los Angeles Processing & Distribution Center.

Time is running out for you to ensure your shipped gifts arrive on time for such end-of-the-year celebrations as Christmas, Hannukah and Kwanza.

Mail carriers say they’re more than prepared to handle the increased volume in deliveries, but only if you get postage on your packages and ship them quickly.

With automation and AI-driven planning and upgrades, UPS said it’s able to predict demand and prevent disruptions for the holidays and beyond.

At the United States Postal Service, planning to handle the influx of holiday packages takes place throughout the year, “and we are well prepared and ready to deliver for the American public,” Postmaster General David Steiner said in a statement.

In anticipation of the peak delivery season, the postal service increased daily processing from 60 million to 88 million packages by deploying more than 600 package sorters, hiring 14,000 seasonal workers, debuting new facilities and deploying 24,000 delivery vehicles.

All mail carriers have expanded their operations in some ways in anticipation of the holiday rush. Despite these investments, there are still deadlines they recommend you abide by so your gift arrives on time.

USPS

The postal service recommends the following send-by dates for expected delivery before Dec. 25 within the United States, excluding Alaska and Hawaii.



Dec. 17 for packages sent as Ground Advantage service

Dec. 17 for packages sent as First-Class Mail service

Dec. 18 for packages sent as Priority Mail service

Dec. 20 for packages sent as Priority Mail Express service

The deadlines for packages sent to Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and U.S. territories:



Dec. 16 for packages sent as Ground Advantage service

Dec. 17 for packages sent as First-Class Mail service

Dec. 18 for packages sent as Priority Mail service

Dec. 20 for packages sent as Priority Mail Express service

International destinations vary. Parcels sent to Canada and Mexico have the following deadlines:



Dec. 9 for packages sent as First-Class Package International service

Dec. 9 for packages sent as Priority Mail International service

Dec. 16 for packages sent as Priority Mail Express International service

FedEx

FedEx recommends the following shipping dates for its Ground (for businesses) and Home Delivery (for residential) services for packages within the United States. Packages sent by the deadlines are expected to arrive on or before Dec. 24.

The last day to ship for FedEx Home Delivery:



Dec. 17 for 5-day shipping.

Dec. 18 for 4-day shipping.

Dec. 19 for 3-day shipping.

Dec. 22 for 2-day shipping.

Dec. 23 for 1-day shipping.

The last day to ship for FedEx Ground:



Dec. 15 for 5-day shipping.

Dec. 18 for 4-day shipping.

Dec. 19 for 3-day shipping.

Dec. 22 for 2-day shipping.

Dec. 23 for 1-day shipping.

To send packages estimated to arrive before Dec. 24, you must ship them through the FedEx Overnight, Priority Overnight and Standard Overnight services by Dec. 23.

The last day to ship packages to Canada:



Dec. 18 for FedEx International Connect Plus.

Dec. 19 for FedEx International Economy.

Dec. 22 for FedEx International Priority Distribution.

Dec. 22 for FedEx International Priority.

Dec. 23 for FedEx International First.

Dec. 23 for FedEx International Next Flight.

The last day to ship packages to Mexico:



Dec. 18 for FedEx International Connect Plus.

Dec. 19 for FedEx International Economy.

Dec. 22 for FedEx International Priority.

Dec. 22 for FedEx International First.

Dec. 23 for FedEx International Next Flight.

UPS

These are UPS’s recommended last days to ship for a Dec. 24 expected delivery.

To send a package through the UPS Ground service, the company recommends checking the UPS website for details. However, the last day to send a package within the United States is:



Dec. 19 for the 3-day select service.

Dec. 22 for the 2nd Day Air service.

Dec. 23 for the Next Day Air service.

Last day to send a package to Canada:



Dec. 22 for the Worldwide Expedited service.

Dec. 23 for the Worldwide Express.

Last day to send a package to Mexico:

