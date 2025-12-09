Cruise passenger was served 33 drinks, pepper sprayed and restrained before he died, lawsuit says

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A passenger who died on a Royal Caribbean cruise was doused with pepper spray and physically restrained by staff members after he was served 33 alcoholic drinks and became violent, according to a lawsuit the man’s family filed against the company.

Video from aboard the Royal Caribbean Cruises ship showed Michael Virgil at times screaming, kicking at a door, shirtless and then being restrained on the ground.

According to a lawsuit filed against the cruise line in Florida last week, crew members had served Virgil at least 33 drinks before he died on an all-inclusive, four-day journey from Los Angeles to Ensenada, Mexico, last year.

“What was supposed to be a beautiful family vacation came to an unimaginably tragic end due to the reprehensible way the situation — that should have never occurred — was handled,” said Kevin Haynes, who is representing the family in the suit, in a statement.

Royal Caribbean Cruises did not respond to requests for comment.

The lawsuit says that Virgil, who was from Riverside, boarded the ship on Dec.13, 2024, with his longtime fiancée, Connie Aguilar, and their 7-year-old son, but they were told to wait in a bar area with live music because their cabin was not ready.

Virgil’s son and Aguilar left at one point to check on their cabin, but the suit alleges Virgil was served at least 33 alcoholic drinks shortly after boarding the ship.

Virgil had purchased Royal Caribbean’s “Deluxe Beverage Package,” according to the suit, which gives passengers all-inclusive drinks.

The suit alleges that before the violent confrontation with crew members, Virgil had shown signs of intoxication to the ship’s staff, who continued to serve him dozens of drinks.

“ROYAL CARIBBEAN crew members negligently served alcoholic beverages to [Virgil] in excess, causing his judgment and faculties to become substantially impaired,” the suit states.

While intoxicated, the suit alleges, Virgil became frustrated when he got lost and was unable to locate his family’s room.

Ship staff and security “tackled him to the ground and stood over his body with their full weight,” according to a statement released by Haynes.

The crew was “applying compressive force to [Virgil’s] body, causing [Virgil] to stop moving,” according to the complaint.

Staff also used several cans of pepper spray and injected him with a sedative, Haloperidol, according to the suit.

The physical restraint, the use of pepper spray, and the sedative used to restrain Virgil, and the dozens of alcoholic drinks affected breathing and cardiovascular instability, the suit alleges, led to his death.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office, Virgil’s death was determined to be caused by the combined effects of mechanical asphyxia, obesity, cardiomegaly, and ethanol intoxication.

The medical examiner’s office also determined his death was a homicide.

“Michael’s family has suffered unimaginable heartache and torment caused by Royal Caribbean, a mega cruise line that prioritizes profit over passenger safety,” Haynes said in the statement.

After Virgil’s death, according to the suit, the ship continued on the cruise toward Ensenada, Mexico, and kept Virgil’s body refrigerated until it returned to Los Angeles on Dec. 16, 2024.

Virgil’s family is seeking damages, including loss of support, inheritance, and medical and funeral expenses.