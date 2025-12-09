Homeless services CEO steps down from government oversight board amid scandal

Kevin Murray, President and CEO of the Weingart Center, in 2021.

The chief executive of one of Los Angeles’ most prominent homeless service nonprofits has resigned from a government oversight board amid a federal investigation into one of the nonprofit’s real estate dealings.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass originally appointed Weingart Center CEO Kevin Murray to the board of the Los Angeles County Affordable Housing Solutions Agency, which is tasked with spending a portion of Measure A sales tax revenue on affordable housing and homeless prevention.

Last week, a Bass representative emailed LACAHSA staff that Murray submitted his resignation to the Mayor’s office on Nov. 29th and said the office would be in touch soon regarding a replacement.

Murray and Bass’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment and Murray is no longer listed on the LACAHSA board’s webpage.

Several weeks ago, the Weingart Center placed Murray and his director of real estate development, Ben Rosen, on leave while the nonprofit conducted an internal review into its housing projects.

In a statement at the time, Weingart did not specify which housing projects were under review, but the move came after The Times raised questions about two projects, including one in Cheviot Hills that is now at the subject of a federal investigation.

In October, federal prosecutors accused a real estate executive of using fake documentation to buy a nursing home in Cheviot Hills for $11.2 million, then quickly selling it to Weingart for $27.3 million, which used government money to fund the acquisition and eventual conversion to homeless housing.

The project has yet to open and prosecutors have said they are investigating what the city of Los Angeles and Weingart knew about the executive’s actions.

Murray, a former state senator, told the Times in August that he had “no prior relationship with the seller and no continuing relationship” and that taxpayers paid fair market value for the property.

A Weingart spokesman could not immediately answer questions about Murray and Rosen’s current status at the nonprofit.

After Rosen was placed on leave several weeks ago, his attorney told the Times his client is a “career-long advocate of housing for people experiencing homelessness” who welcomed Weingart’s review.

Earlier this year, Bass appointed Rosen to serve as an alternative for Murray on the LACAHSA board, explaining she did so at the request of Murray.

Bass withdrew the appointment following announcement of the federal investigation into Weingart’s Cheviot Hills transaction.