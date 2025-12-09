Advertisement
California

Woman claiming to be an heiress allegedly scammed nearly $30 million from California banks, authorities say

Mary Carole McDonnell is wanted for her alleged involvement in a fraud scheme in Los Angeles and Orange counties.
Mary Carole McDonnell is wanted for her alleged involvement in a fraud scheme in Los Angeles and Orange counties.
(FBI)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • The FBI is asking the public’s help to locate a woman accused of scamming banks and institutions in Southern California out of nearly $30 million.
  • The woman claimed to be an heiress to the McDonnell aircraft family.

A woman allegedly posed as an heiress and scammed nearly $30 million from banks and institutions in Los Angeles and Orange counties, according to authorities.

Between July 2017 and May 2018, Mary Carole McDonnell, 73, falsely claimed to be the heir to the McDonnell aircraft family and said that she would have access to an $80-million secret trust fund, according to an FBI news release.

The FBI is now appealing for the public’s help in locating this fugitive who remains on the run.

Advertisement

The McDonnell Aircraft Corp. was founded by James S. McDonnell and was a major aerospace and defense contractor, manufacturing military jets such as the F-4 Phantom II and NASA’s Mercury and Gemini space capsules. His son, John F. McDonnell, who served as the chairman of the McDonnell Douglas Corp., has a net worth of about $183 million.

McDonnell is accused of fraudulently obtaining about $14.7 million from the Banc of California and also defrauding other institutions, resulting in a loss of more than $15 million, according to the FBI release.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 16: Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman addresses the media at the Hall of Justice about a judge's ruling denying a new trial for Lyle and Erik Menendez on September 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge William C. Ryan issued a ruling which rejected a petition seeking a new trial for the brothers in the shotgun killing of their parents Jose and Mary Louise ``Kitty'' Menendez. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

California

D.A. to investigate claims of fraud in L.A. County’s $4-billion sex abuse settlement

L.A. County Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman said his office would look into allegations — first uncovered by a Times investigation — that some plaintiffs made fraudulent claims in a sex abuse lawsuit that resulted in a $4-billion settlement.

On Dec. 12, 2018, a federal arrest warrant was issued for McDonnell in the U.S. District Court Central District of California in Santa Ana after she was charged with aggravated identity theft and bank fraud, according to the release.

Advertisement

McDonnell is believed to currently be in Dubai, officials said. She was born in Michigan and also has ties to Montgomery, Ala.

She is described as having blond hair with a weight of 145 pounds. She is 5’7” and has a scar on her right knee.

McDonnell also served as the chief executive officer of Bellum Entertainment LLC, a production company based in Burbank that produced such television series as, “I Married a Murderer,” and “It Takes a Killer,” according to KTLA.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement