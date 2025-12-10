Driver plows into 8 Anaheim High track athletes. DUI investigation underway

First responders treat students who were struck by a car Wednesday afternoon in Anaheim.

Eight students on the Anaheim High School Track team have been transported to a hospital after a man plowed into the group while they were on a practice run, authorities said.

The car veered off the road and hit the students while they were waiting for a light to change at the southwest corner of Harbor Boulevard and North Street around 2:55 p.m., according to Anaheim Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Matt Sutter. No information is available on their conditions.

The driver, identified only as a 27-year-old Anaheim man, is under investigation for driving under the influence, but no arrest has been made yet. He was also injured in the collision and transported to the hospital, Sutter said.

Harbor Boulevard and North Street is shut down while police continue the investigation. School resource officers are at the scene, and parents who have concerns about their students should contact the school, he said.

Video of the incident captured by OnScene.TV showed multiple students lying on the ground and bleeding near where an orange sedan had driven up the sidewalk and smashed into a low brick wall.

This is a developing story and will be updated.