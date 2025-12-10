Six Flags Magic Mountain plans to demolish two park rides — will you miss them?

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Say goodbye to two longtime rides at Six Flags Magic Mountain.

Two children’s rides in the park — Magic Flyer and Tweety’s Escape — are slated to be demolished, park officials confirmed Wednesday.

According to demolition permits filed with the county on Monday and first reported by KTLA, crews will be removing about 7,000 square feet of concrete between the two demolition projects.

Magic Flyer, which Six Flags says on its website is for “young thrill-seekers in training,” was originally located at Beverly Park, a kiddie amusement park in Los Angeles that stood where the Beverly Center is now located and helped inspire the creation of Disneyland.

The 70-year-old ride, known at the Beverly Park as the “Little Dipper,” was purchased and moved to Six Flags, where it has operated since the park opened in 1971, under various names such as “Percy’s Railway” and “Wile E. Coyote Coaster” over the years, according to the Historic Coaster Foundation, a group of roller coaster enthusiasts.

“It’s lived a literal lifetime. Such a shame to lose it,” said one Reddit user, commenting on a post discussing the planned demolition.

Another user responded: “I rode it as a little kid and so have both of my kids. This one hurts to lose.”

The Looney Tunes-themed Tweety’s Escape ride, meanwhile, lets guests climb into individual birdcages that lift off the ground and sway in a circle.

A spokesperson for Six Flags did not provide details on what will replace the rides.

“Six Flags Magic Mountain has been creating family memories for more than five decades. We understand that saying goodbye to beloved rides can be difficult, but this change is part of a much larger plan to enhance the guest experience for families. We look forward to sharing the exciting details soon,” said park spokesperson Sara Gorgon in an email.