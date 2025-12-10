Advertisement
Trump must end National Guard deployment in L.A., judge rules

National Guard troops in downtown Los Angeles.
(Monte Morin/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Joseph Serna
By Joseph Serna
A federal judge ruled Wednesday that the Trump Administration must end the deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles.

Federal judge Charles R. Breyer said in his ruling that the guard should be returned to the control of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Trump sent the guard to L.A. in June over Newsom’s objections to deal with protests over immigration raids.

California went to court to oppose the deployment, saying it was illegal and made conditions in L.A. worse.

This story will be updated.

