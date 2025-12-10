Trump must end National Guard deployment in L.A., judge rules

A federal judge ruled Wednesday that the Trump Administration must end the deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles.

Federal judge Charles R. Breyer said in his ruling that the guard should be returned to the control of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Trump sent the guard to L.A. in June over Newsom’s objections to deal with protests over immigration raids.

California went to court to oppose the deployment, saying it was illegal and made conditions in L.A. worse.

This story will be updated.