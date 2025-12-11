Sheriff’s detectives asking anyone who can identify stolen bell to chime in
Does this picture ring a bell with you?
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recovered a large brass bell last month while executing a search warrant but detectives are having trouble identifying the owner.
Featuring a decorative eagle perched on top, the bell stands on two legs and can fit on a tabletop. The exact size and weight were not immediately available.
“The LASD is seeking additional identifying information for this item to assist with this investigation, as well as to return it to its owner,” the department said in a missing persons-like special bulletin.
The department did not say where or from whom the bell was recovered.
It was likely stolen for scrap metal, investigators said.
Scrap metal theft has left swaths of Los Angeles dark, including the famous 6th Street Viaduct, after thieves stole the copper wiring connected to its lights.
If this image indeed rings a bell, contact sheriff’s Detective Christopher Gentner at (562) 946-7893.