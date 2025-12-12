Check your spice rack: Cinnamon recalled for possible lead contamination in California

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A quintessential holiday spice made by a single manufacturer has been recalled by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for possible contamination.

The FDA recalled Lucky Foods brand cinnamon powder on Tuesday after an analysis conducted by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets found high levels of lead.

It’s unclear how the product became contaminated. Lead may be present in food products as a result of the environment in which they’re grown or processed.

The FDA said the distributor, TBC Distribution Corp. of Brooklyn, N.Y., has ceased working with the supplier.

No illnesses in connection with the tainted cinnamon have been reported.

Details of recalled product

Lucky Foods cinnamon powder is packaged in a vacuum or modified atmosphere pouch — a way of extending shelf life.

The packages each contain 40 grams of cinnamon.

The FDA did not provide a UPC code for the affected product.

Where the product was sold

Lucky Foods’ cinnamon powder was distributed between April 11 and Sept. 1 to grocery stores, convenience stores, supermarkets, delis, bakeries and restaurants in California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Texas.

Side effects of lead exposure

Adverse effects depend on the level of lead in the food, the age of the consumer and the frequency of exposure.

Short-term or very low levels of exposure may not cause any symptoms beyond elevated lead levels in blood tests, according to the FDA.

If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time (weeks to months), permanent damage to the central nervous system may occur. This can result in learning disorders, developmental defects and other long-term health problems, according to the FDA.

For adults, chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney dysfunction, hypertension and neurocognitive effects.

What you should do

The FDA did not provide specific instructions for the recalled cinnamon but the agency’s general guidance is to either return recalled products to the place of purchase for a refund or throw them away.

If the contaminated food product came into contact with a fridge or countertops, the FDA recommends cleaning and disinfecting those areas and then washing hands with soap and warm water.

Need to bake with cinnamon? Try these brands

