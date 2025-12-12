L.A. County court system launches mobile effort to expunge records, educate public

Los Angeles County Superior Court officials will offer self-help and other resources in a mobile trailer that was unveiled at a news conference Friday.

Leaders of the Superior Court of Los Angeles County on Friday rolled out a new effort to offer self-help services and teach children about the nation’s largest trial court system.

Sergio Tapia, presiding judge of the L.A. County courts, announced the mobile trailer called “Court Commons” at a ribbon-cutting event across from the Stanley Mosk Courthouse.

“Justice works best when it is visible, accessible and grounded in communities we serve,” said Tapia.

The 2,000-square-foot, solar-powered trailer will be brought to schools, job fairs and other civic events throughout the county, said David Slayton, the L.A. County courts’ executive officer.

Inside the trailer, people can learn how to expunge their records and handle eviction cases, along with more general civic lessons about due process. It also promotes employment in the county courts, which face a shortage of court reporters and interpreters, among other roles.

The L.A. County court system is facing significant budget cuts. In 2024, court officials warned of “reduced or delayed services” at courthouses, citing a budget reduction of $30 million.

“Longer lines at clerk’s office windows as well as delays in call center response time and legal document processing are anticipated,” officials wrote in a statement.