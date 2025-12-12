Advertisement
California

Nine indicted on drug, conspiracy charges in shooting death of Oakland officer

Oakland police officer Tuan Le.
(Oakland Police Dept.)
Andrew J. Campa. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew J. Campa
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • Nine people were indicted by a federal grand jury with drug and conspiracy charges related to the death of Oakland police officer Tuan Le, according to unsealed court documents released Thursday.

A federal grand jury in Oakland indicted nine people on a slew of drug and conspiracy charges related to a series of burglaries at a marijuana grow facility in 2023 that led to the death of an undercover police officer, according to court documents unsealed Thursday.

Federal prosecutors allege that over the course of about four hours on Dec. 29, 2023 the group burglarized a waterfront grow facility located on Embarcadero in Oakland, leaving with at least 100 marijuana plants. Allen Brown, Sebron Russell and Marquise Cooper allegedly organized the armed burglaries, recruiting Janiero Booth, Jowaun Jones, Shawn McGee and Salvador Munguia to help them throughout the morning, according to the indictment.

Brown, Russell, Cooper, Booth, Jones, McGee and Munguia are charged with conspiring to distribute, possession with intent to distribute, and attempting to possess with intent to distribute more than 100 marijuana plants, the indictment states.

Advertisement

Brown is also charged with discharging a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking crime. Russell is charged with brandishing a firearm. Jasmine Kumar, the suspected gunman’s girlfriend, and his mother Felicia Sanders, were charged with accessory after the fact for allegedly helping to prevent his apprehension, including providing him with a one-way plane ticket, according to the Department of Justice.

Attorneys representing the group could not immediately be reached for comment.

Oakland police officer Tuan Le.

California

All charges dismissed against one of four suspects in slaying of Oakland police officer

All charges have been dismissed against one of four suspects in the 2023 slaying of Oakland police Officer Tuan Le, Alameda County D.A. says.

Federal prosecutors allege that while the group had stolen marijuana from the unit twice during those early morning hours, it was their third visit that turned deadly.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m., when the group returned to burglarize the unit again, Oakland officers responded to the scene.

Advertisement

Officer Tuan Le and his partner, who rode together in an unmarked white truck, pulled into the parking lot and saw a group running toward vehicles. A person, identified in the indictment only as co-conspirator 1, brandished a black pistol while fleeing the scene, the document states.

The suspects left in multiple cars, according to the indictment, and were chased by Le and other officers.

Brown drove one of the vehicles and the unnamed co-conspirator, sitting in the passenger seat, fired at least 20 shots into Le’s truck, ultimately striking the 36-year-old, according to the indictment. Le died at nearby Highland Hospital.

ANAHEIM, CA., AUGUST 24, 2015: Anaheim police continue to investigate the scene of an officer involved shooting in the 1700 block of West La Palma Avenue in the city of Anaheim August 24, 2016. An Anaheim police officer wounded an armed suspect, 20-year-old Alan-Osvaldo Reza Palamino who was wanted, along with another Anaheim man on suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm (Mark Boster/ Los Angeles Times).

California

One dead after police shooting in Anaheim

Officials said there was a confrontation followed by an exchange of gunfire, leading to an officer shooting a 19-year-old, who died. It was unclear who shot first.

All nine defendants are in custody and made their initial appearance in a federal district court in San Francisco on Thursday. They are set to return for bail hearings on Monday.

Alameda County prosecutors charged Cooper, Brown, Russell and Mark Sanders with murder in connection to Le’s death last year. The murder charge against Cooper was dismissed after a judge determined during a preliminary hearing that prosecutors did not have enough evidence to support the charge.

Brown, Russell and Sanders have pleaded not guilty, according to court records.

If convicted of all charges in the indictment, the seven men face decades in prison. Kumar and Sanders face a maximum of 15 years in prison, according to the Department of Justice.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe LatestCrime & CourtsCannabis

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa is a member of the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times, having previously covered the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley. Before, he worked at several medium and small daily newspapers and has covered education, sports and general news. He’s a proud University of Alabama (#RollTide), Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement