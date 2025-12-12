Rare, deep-sea encounter: California scientists observe ‘extraordinary’ seven-arm octopus

On November 6, 2025, MBARI Senior Scientist Steven Haddock and researchers in MBARI’s Biodiversity and Biooptics Team observed a seven-arm octopus (Haliphron atlanticus) during an expedition in Monterey Bay with MBARI’s remotely operated vehicle at a depth of approximately 700 meters.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Almost a half-mile below the surface of Monterey Bay, California scientists recently recorded rare footage of a seven-arm octopus — only the fourth time the same research team has spotted the species in about four decades.

In a new video posted online, scientists with the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute shared footage of the giant octopus eating and holding onto a smaller red helmet jellyfish, a bioluminescent creature known to avoid sunlight.

The last time these researchers spotted this type of “extraordinary octopus,” the creature was also holding part of a jellyfish, which at the time helped scientists understand its surprising diet of gelatinous animals.

Advertisement

“To be able to confirm our first observation with this new sighting was informative because this octopus was holding a different, deeper-living type of jellyfish than we’d seen before,” said Steven Haddock, a senior scientist with the MBARI and a member of the same team that observed the giant octopus Nov. 6. The footage of the latest octopus was captured by a remotely-operated vehicle at about 700 meters, or about 2,300 feet, below sea level.

Scientifically known as the Haliphron atlanticus, the seven-arm octopus actually has eight arms, but males tend to keep its eighth, specialized arm — used for transferring sperm during mating — hidden, giving the appearance of only seven appendages, according to the MBARI.

Female seven-arm octopuses are significantly larger than males, growing up to 13 feet long and weighting 165 pounds, MBARI experts reported. They mostly live in the ocean’s twilight zone where light rarely reaches, typically considered 650 to 3,000 feet below the water’s surface.

Advertisement

“It was super exciting for me to see this species that I had only seen once before,” Haddock said. “It is also interesting that this octopus is one of the largest known species, yet it reaches these sizes [on] a gelatinous diet.”