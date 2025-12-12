Advertisement
California

Sheriff employee stabbed while changing her baby in Macy’s bathroom

Macy's Herald Square building exterior
A woman and her husband were shopping with their baby in Herald Square before stopping in the West 34th Street Macy’s restroom, where the woman was stabbed.
(Google Maps)
By Gavin J. QuintonStaff Writer 
  • An L.A. County Sheriff Department employee was stabbed multiple times while changing her infant in a Macy’s bathroom in New York City Thursday afternoon.
  • The victim’s husband restrained the assailant until police arrived. The mother survived and is expected to make a full recovery.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department employee vacationing in New York City was stabbed inside a Macy’s bathroom while she was changing her 9-month-old daughter’s diaper on Thursday, police said.

The woman and her husband were shopping with their baby in Herald Square before stopping in the West 34th Street Macy’s restroom at 3:15 p.m. A homeless woman identified by police as Kerri Aherne, 43, lunged at the mother inside the bathroom, stabbing her in the back several times and slashing her arm, NYPD Sgt. Kevin Sheehan said.

The woman’s baby was not hurt. The two women did not know each other and there was no prior interaction or dispute, Sheehan said.

The victim’s husband, who was nearby and heard the disturbance, rushed into the restroom and restrained the assailant until officers arrived, Sheehan said. The victim’s husband is also a LASD employee, according to a statement from the department. Their specific roles were not disclosed.

Paramedics took the woman to Bellevue Hospital, where she was treated and is expected to survive, according to Sheehan.

The knife used in the attack was recovered at the scene, police said.

Macy’s confirmed the incident in a statement Friday.

“We are deeply saddened about the incident that took place today, as the safety of our customers and colleagues is our top priority,” a company spokesperson said.

Gavin J. Quinton

Gavin J. Quinton is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. Previously the lead reporter for the Burbank Leader, he has written about financial misconduct by education leaders, localized opioid overdose data, and documented mass evictions in Burbank. In 2024, his investigation into safety and health failures by public library officials triggered systemwide reforms and leadership turnover. Quinton holds a journalism degree from Cal State L.A. and has written for LAist, the Los Angeles Business Journal, KnockLA and PBS SoCal.

