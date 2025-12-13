Lancaster man accused of killing wife in August extradited from Peru

Jossimar Cabrera, accused of killing his wife, was detained in Peru in August and extradited to the U.S. on Friday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A Lancaster man accused of killing his wife in August has been successfully extradited from Peru, where he’d fled with their three young sons.

Jossimar Cabrera, 37, arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday night after being held in the South American country since August, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He was transported to a sheriff’s station and booked on a murder charge.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office charged Cabrera with one count of murder after the remains of 33-year-old Sheylla Cabrera, also known as Sheylla Lisbet Gutiérrez Rosillo, were discovered in Angeles National Forest on Aug. 16.

Advertisement

She had been reported missing four days earlier. On Aug. 13, authorities uncovered surveillance footage showing Cabrera dragging a bulky covered object from the Lancaster Boulevard apartment building where he lived with his wife and their children. Officials suspected foul play and began an investigation. Sheylla Cabrera’s body was found in the national forest by the Montrose Search and Rescue Team, a nonprofit volunteer group.

After Jossimar Cabrera fled the Southland for Peru with his children — he is from the country — the boys were entered into the missing persons system. They were found in Peru and taken into protective custody.

Peruvian publication Latina Noticias has reported that Sheylla Cabrera told a relative that her husband physically and verbally abused her.

Advertisement

A cause of death has not been disclosed.