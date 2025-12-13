Three dead in Panorama City crash after driver speeds through red light

A triple fatal crash in the San Fernando Valley leaves families grieving right before the holidays.

Three people were pronounced dead on the scene after a Plymouth minivan sped through a red light in Panorama City, crashing into a Ford Mustang and a Honda Civic on Friday night, the Los Angeles police said.

The 30-year-old man driving a gray minivan was speeding while traveling westbound on Terra Bella Street at about 9:35pm, when he ran a red light at the intersection of Woodman Avenue and collided with a blue mustang and a tan Civic that were both traveling southbound, according to police. Investigators from the LAPD Valley Traffic Division believe the driver was fleeing the scene of an unrelated collision at the time.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene of the crash, where they pronounced the driver of the minivan dead at the scene. Two people in the Mustang — a 20-year-old male and a 20-year-old female — were also pronounced dead.

A 25-year-old male who was a passenger in the minivan was taken to the hospital in critical condition, LAFD confirmed.

Following the crash, the driver of the Civic fled the scene on foot, according to an LAPD news release.

Detectives are urging anyone who witnessed the crash Friday night or who may have information to come forward.