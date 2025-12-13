Advertisement
California

Three dead in Panorama City crash after driver speeds through red light

A triple fatal crash in the San Fernando Valley leaves families grieving right before the holidays.
(OnScene TV)
Jenny Gold. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Jenny Gold
Staff Writer Follow
  • Three people died in a Panorama City crash Friday night after a speeding minivan driver ran a red light at Woodman and Terra Bella.
  • The 30-year-old minivan driver, pronounced dead at the scene, was believed fleeing an unrelated collision when he struck a Mustang and Civic.

Three people were pronounced dead on the scene after a Plymouth minivan sped through a red light in Panorama City, crashing into a Ford Mustang and a Honda Civic on Friday night, the Los Angeles police said.

The 30-year-old man driving a gray minivan was speeding while traveling westbound on Terra Bella Street at about 9:35pm, when he ran a red light at the intersection of Woodman Avenue and collided with a blue mustang and a tan Civic that were both traveling southbound, according to police. Investigators from the LAPD Valley Traffic Division believe the driver was fleeing the scene of an unrelated collision at the time.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene of the crash, where they pronounced the driver of the minivan dead at the scene. Two people in the Mustang — a 20-year-old male and a 20-year-old female — were also pronounced dead.

A 25-year-old male who was a passenger in the minivan was taken to the hospital in critical condition, LAFD confirmed.

Following the crash, the driver of the Civic fled the scene on foot, according to an LAPD news release.

Detectives are urging anyone who witnessed the crash Friday night or who may have information to come forward.

California

Jenny Gold

Jenny Gold covers early childhood development and education for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2023, she spent nearly 14 years covering healthcare for radio and print as a senior correspondent at Kaiser Health News. Her stories have appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Atlantic, NPR, Reveal and Marketplace, among others. A Berkeley native, she is a graduate of Brown University and was previously a Kroc fellow at NPR.

