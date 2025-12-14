2 found dead at home of Rob Reiner

Rob Reiner, pictured in New York in 2019. Two people were found dead at his Brentwood mansion on Sunday, sources said.

Two people were found dead Sunday afternoon at the home of director and actor Rob Reiner, law enforcement sources told The Times.

Los Angeles police are now at the home in Brentwood. But few details are available.

The names of the victims have not been released, nor has a cause of death.

Reiner, 78, has had a five-decade-long career in Hollywood, including starring in the iconic CBS sitcom “All in the Family” and directing a string of movie hits including “When Harry Met Sally,” “This Is Spinal Tap” and “The Princess Bride.”

This breaking news story will be updated.