Two small quakes rattle Bay Area near Santa Rosa

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake was reported Sunday at 3:30 p.m. in the Bay Area. It was followed in the same area by a 3.1 quake at 3:38 p.m.

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake was reported Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. three miles from Santa Rosa, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was followed at 3:38 p.m. by a magnitude 3.1 temblor two miles from the Northern California city.

The larger quake occurred four miles from Petaluma, seven miles from Sonoma and 13 miles from Napa. The second earthquake was five miles from Petaluma, eight miles from Sonoma and 13 miles from Windsor.

In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes of 4.0 to 5.0 occur each year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The magnitude 4.0 earthquake occurred at a depth of 1.2 miles. The 3.1 temblor was at a depth of 1.4 miles.

Did you feel these earthquakes? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

