Two small quakes rattle Bay Area near Santa Rosa

A map shows the location of an earthquake in California.
A magnitude 4.0 earthquake was reported Sunday at 3:30 p.m. in the Bay Area. It was followed in the same area by a 3.1 quake at 3:38 p.m.
By Quakebot
A magnitude 4.0 earthquake was reported Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. three miles from Santa Rosa, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was followed at 3:38 p.m. by a magnitude 3.1 temblor two miles from the Northern California city.

The larger quake occurred four miles from Petaluma, seven miles from Sonoma and 13 miles from Napa. The second earthquake was five miles from Petaluma, eight miles from Sonoma and 13 miles from Windsor.

In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes of 4.0 to 5.0 occur each year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The magnitude 4.0 earthquake occurred at a depth of 1.2 miles. The 3.1 temblor was at a depth of 1.4 miles.

Did you feel these earthquakes? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Find out what to do before, and during, an earthquake near you by signing up for our Unshaken newsletter, which breaks down emergency preparedness into bite-sized steps over six weeks. Learn more about earthquake kits, which apps you need, Lucy Jones’ most important advice and more at latimes.com/Unshaken.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.

