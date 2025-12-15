Attack on Jewish family’s Redlands home under investigation as a possible hate crime

Police are investigating a possible hate crime on this Redlands home after someone driving past fired several shots and yelled antisemitic slurs, police said.

Police are investigating a possible hate crime after someone driving past a Jewish family’s home in Redlands fired several shots and yelled antisemitic slurs, police said.

The attack on the home, which had been decorated with inflatable animals, dreidels and menorahs for Hanukkah, was captured on surveillance video. Police believe an airsoft handgun was used in the attack.

“Unfortunately, Redlands is not immune to these hateful acts, as a local family was targeted because of their festive home decorations celebrating Hanukkah,” the Redlands Police Department said in a statement.

The incident occurred Friday on the 1300 block of Magnolia Avenue after the family had arrived home that evening, the statement read.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the Police Department said that no suspects have been arrested or identified and that the investigation continues.

An undated photo of the Cohen family, whose home was targeted on Dec. 12. (Rodgir Cohen)

Rodgir Cohen, a professor of political science, religion and psychology, said he and his family had just returned from Shabbat dinner. The family had walked inside their home, but he and his son were headed back to the car after realizing he’d left his cellphone at the restaurant.

That’s when, Cohen said, his son saw two women and a man near a car, who yelled, “Free Palestine,” and used the N-word toward him.

One of the women told the man, who appeared to be in his late 20s or early 30s, to get inside the car. Cohen said he and his son got in their car and drove away.

“We kind of just dismissed it,” he said.

Minutes later, Cohen said, his wife called and said she’d heard “a lot of noise outside.” Cohen said he returned home, pulled the security footage from their home and saw that someone had fired several shots at the home.

“They discharged about 20 shots toward the house,” he said.

Video shows the car slowly driving by the house and shots being fired. Someone is then heard saying, “F— the Jews,” before driving away.

Police said no injuries or damage were reported. Because no shell casings or muzzle flash was seen in surveillance video, police suspect the shooter used an airsoft handgun.

Cohen said the shots seemed to have been aimed at several of the his inflatable decorations on his frontyard, some of which had to be repaired with tape.

Police suspect the family was targeted because of the yard’s decorations.

The incident comes as Jewish and civil rights organizations urged precaution and vigilance during Hanukkah in light of a deadly attack in Sydney during a Hanukkah celebration.

Cohen said he and his family have encountered slurs in the past but not an attack on their home as they experienced Friday.

Cohen teaches courses at Cal State University Fullerton, Loma Linda University and Crafton Hills College. In 2022, he made an unsuccessful bid for the California Assembly as a member of the Libertarian Party and has hosted a podcast on which he’s interviewed political candidates.

The incident has drawn condemnation. On Saturday, the Anti-Defamation League of California called the incident a “despicable act of antisemtic violence.”

“The sense of security in our community has, again, been shattered by the act of cowardice and hate that is unacceptable,” David Englin, senior regional director of the ADL Los Angeles said in a statement.

Local officials also blasted the attack.

“While we are relieved that no injuries occurred, it is important to reaffirm our support of our community members, no matter their faith,” Redlands Mayor Mario Saucedo said in a statement. “Violence and hatred have no place in Redlands.”

San Bernardino County Supervisor Dawn Rowe said she was saddened and disturbed by the incident.

“No one should ever feel threatened, targeted, or unsafe because of how they are, how they worship, or how they choose to express their faith,” she said in a statement. “Our Jewish neighbors are an integral part of the diverse fabric that makes our county and our country strong.”