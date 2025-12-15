Advertisement
California

An argument at a Hollywood Christmas party hours before Rob Reiner, wife killed

Law enforcement near the home of Rob Reiner in Brentwood.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA-MAY 4, 2016: Richard Winton, Staff Writer, Los Angeles Times
Clara Harter staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Richard Winton and Clara Harter
More details are emerging about the killing of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, on Sunday. Their son Nick has been arrested on suspicion of murder, though police have provided few details.

Here is a timeline of what we know:

BRENTWOOD, CA-OCTOBER 25, 2017: Actor, writer, director, producer, and activist Rob Reiner is photographed at his home in Brentwood on October 25, 2017. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

Movies

Rob Reiner, ‘When Harry Met Sally’ director, ‘All in the Family’ actor and political activist, dead at 78

Rob Reiner, a Hollywood scion who directed films including ‘When Harry Met Sally’ and ‘The Princess Bride,’ was found dead with his wife Sunday in Brentwood. He was 78.

Saturday

  • Family friends told The Times that Rob and Nick got into an argument on Saturday evening at a party at Conan O’Brien’s home and that many people noticed Nick acting strangely at the party.
Sunday

  • Reiner, 78, and his wife were found dead at their Brentwood home around 3:30 p.m. Sunday after paramedics were dispatched for a medical aid call, said Margaret Stewart, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson. The two bodies were found inside the home.

  • Sources say one of the couple’s children discovered their bodies and authorities were called.

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: (L-R) Director Rob Reiner and his son Nick Reiner attend AOL Build Presents: "Being Charlie" at AOL Studios In New York on May 4, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Rommel Demano/Getty Images)

    California

    What we know about Nick Reiner, who struggled with addiction and shared his recovery with the world

    On Monday, Nick Reiner was booked into the L.A. County jail on suspicion of murder, hours after his parents Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead inside their Brentwood home.

  • A source who had knowledge of the investigation but was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed that there was no sign of forced entry into the home.
    Director Rob Reiner and his son Nick Reiner stand together.
    Director Rob Reiner and his son Nick Reiner attend AOL screening of “Being Charlie”
    (Rommel Demano / Getty Images)
  • The source also said that the Reiners had injuries consistent with being stabbed.
  • Los Angeles, CA - December 14: Law enforcement near the home of Rob Reiner in Brentwood on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

    California

    Rob Reiner’s son arrested on suspicion of homicide, records show

    Los Angeles police were investigating the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner as a homicide after the couple’s bodies were found at their home.

    Monday

  • Jail records provide few details but say Nick Reiner, 32, was being held on $4 million bail. The records do not give any details about the cause for the arrest but said he was taken into custody at 9:15 p.m. Sunday and booked at 5:04 a.m. Monday.
  • He has not been charged with a crime by county prosecutors.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

