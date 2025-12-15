An argument at a Hollywood Christmas party hours before Rob Reiner, wife killed

Law enforcement near the home of Rob Reiner in Brentwood.

More details are emerging about the killing of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, on Sunday. Their son Nick has been arrested on suspicion of murder, though police have provided few details.

Here is a timeline of what we know:

Saturday

Family friends told The Times that Rob and Nick got into an argument on Saturday evening at a party at Conan O’Brien’s home and that many people noticed Nick acting strangely at the party.

Sunday