An argument at a Hollywood Christmas party hours before Rob Reiner, wife killed
-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
More details are emerging about the killing of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, on Sunday. Their son Nick has been arrested on suspicion of murder, though police have provided few details.
Here is a timeline of what we know:
Rob Reiner, ‘When Harry Met Sally’ director, ‘All in the Family’ actor and political activist, dead at 78
Rob Reiner, a Hollywood scion who directed films including ‘When Harry Met Sally’ and ‘The Princess Bride,’ was found dead with his wife Sunday in Brentwood. He was 78.
Saturday
- Family friends told The Times that Rob and Nick got into an argument on Saturday evening at a party at Conan O’Brien’s home and that many people noticed Nick acting strangely at the party.
Sunday
- Reiner, 78, and his wife were found dead at their Brentwood home around 3:30 p.m. Sunday after paramedics were dispatched for a medical aid call, said Margaret Stewart, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson. The two bodies were found inside the home.
Sources say one of the couple’s children discovered their bodies and authorities were called.
What we know about Nick Reiner, who struggled with addiction and shared his recovery with the world
On Monday, Nick Reiner was booked into the L.A. County jail on suspicion of murder, hours after his parents Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead inside their Brentwood home.
- A source who had knowledge of the investigation but was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed that there was no sign of forced entry into the home.
- The source also said that the Reiners had injuries consistent with being stabbed.
Los Angeles police were investigating the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner as a homicide after the couple’s bodies were found at their home.
Monday
- Jail records provide few details but say Nick Reiner, 32, was being held on $4 million bail. The records do not give any details about the cause for the arrest but said he was taken into custody at 9:15 p.m. Sunday and booked at 5:04 a.m. Monday.
- He has not been charged with a crime by county prosecutors.