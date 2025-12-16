Advertisement
California

Cerritos couple found dead in murder-suicide, authorities say

A roll of police tape is left on the windshield of Los Angeles County sheriff's vehicle
(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staffer Andrea Flores
By Andrea Flores
Staff Writer Follow

A married couple was found dead in Cerritos on Monday in what the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has determined was a murder-suicide.

While the victims involved in the case have not yet been publicly identified by authorities, they have been described as an 83-year-old white female and 84-year-old white male.

The incident was reported Dec. 15 at approximately 11:45 a.m. on the 12700 block of Andy Street in Cerritos.

Advertisement

The sheriff’s department’s homicide unit is continuing its investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. To provide information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

More to Read

California

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Andrea Flores

Andrea Flores is a reporter with De Los covering the many contours of Latinidad for the Los Angeles Times. She has both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Stanford University and is originally from Waukegan, Ill.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement