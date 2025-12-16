Cerritos couple found dead in murder-suicide, authorities say

(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)
-
-
- Share via
A married couple was found dead in Cerritos on Monday in what the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has determined was a murder-suicide.
While the victims involved in the case have not yet been publicly identified by authorities, they have been described as an 83-year-old white female and 84-year-old white male.
The incident was reported Dec. 15 at approximately 11:45 a.m. on the 12700 block of Andy Street in Cerritos.
The sheriff’s department’s homicide unit is continuing its investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. To provide information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.