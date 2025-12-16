Cerritos couple found dead in murder-suicide, authorities say

A married couple was found dead in Cerritos on Monday in what the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has determined was a murder-suicide.

While the victims involved in the case have not yet been publicly identified by authorities, they have been described as an 83-year-old white female and 84-year-old white male.

The incident was reported Dec. 15 at approximately 11:45 a.m. on the 12700 block of Andy Street in Cerritos.

The sheriff’s department’s homicide unit is continuing its investigation.