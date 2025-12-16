Advertisement
California

Larry David, Martin Short and other famous friends had this to say about Rob Reiner

Rob Reiner and Albert Brooks pose for a photo in front of foliage.
Rob Reiner and Albert Brooks appear together to promote the Reiner-directed documentary “Albert Brooks: Defending My Life” on July 30, 2024, in Brentwood.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Clara Harter staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Clara Harter
Staff Writer Follow
A group of Rob Reiner’s closest friends released a joint statement Tuesday praising the legendary film director’s masterful storytelling and remembering him as a “passionate, brave citizen” who did everything he could to make the world a better place.

“His comedic touch was beyond compare, his love of getting the music of the dialogue just right, and his sharpening of the edge of a drama was simply elegant,” the statement reads. “For the actors, he loved them. For the writers he made them better.”

It was signed by Billy and Janice Crystal, Albert and Kimberly Brooks, Martin Short, Alan and Robin Zweibel, Larry David and Ashley Underwood, Marc Shaiman and Lou Mirabal, Barry and Diana Levinson and James Costos and Michael Smith.

The friends wrote that, in addition to being an excellent comedic actor, Reiner had an unmatched range as a director.

“From comedy to drama to ‘mockumentary’ to documentary he was always at the top of his game,” they stated. “He charmed audiences. They trusted him. They lined up to see his films.”

The friends, many of whom worked closely with Reiner on film and TV projects, said that he was a truly collaborative partner. Reiner directed the 1989 film “When Harry Met Sally...,” starring Billy Crystal, and “Albert Brooks: Defending My Life,” a 2023 documentary about Brooks. He appeared as a recurring version of himself on Larry David’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

Crystal was one of the first people contacted by family members after Rob and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found stabbed to death in their home Sunday afternoon, family friends told The Times. He visited the home that afternoon and left in tears.

“If you had an idea, he listened, he brought you into the process,” the group of friends stated. “To be in his hands as a film maker was a privilege.”

They praised Reiner and his wife for their political activism and dedication to helping others.

“Strong and determined, Michele and Rob Reiner devoted a great deal of their lives for the betterment of our fellow citizens,” the statement reads. “They were a special force together — dynamic, unselfish and inspiring.”

The statement closes with a quote from one of Reiner’s favorite movies, “It’s a Wonderful Life”: ”Each man’s life touches so many other lives, and when he isn’t around, he leaves an awful hole, doesn’t he?”

“You have no idea,” the friends wrote.

Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

