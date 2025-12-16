California

Stories of survival and rebuilding after the 2025 Palisades fire

Fifteen-year-old Kiley Hoiles poses for a portrait at her property, where she and her family lost their home in the Palisades fire.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Allison Holdorff Polhill, an LAUSD employee, lived in the fire-ravaged Alphabet Streets for over 30 years, poses for a portrait in front of her home that is being rebuilt from being destroyed by the Palisades fire.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Rashi Kaslow poses for a portrait on the docks in Santa Monica near where he lives on a boat after he lost his home in the Palisades fire.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
1528829-me-altadena-baptist-church-rebuild-jja-0001.jpg
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
Robert Lempert, a researcher at RAND, a nonpartisan research organization focused on how humans and governments respond to the complex risks of natural disasters, poses for a portrait at his property that was burned down in the Palisades fire.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
November 08: Amalia Atayde, 49, housekeeper in Pacific Palisades poses for a portrait near a home she use to work at before it was destroyed in Palisades fire.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Noah Haggerty
Hailey Branson-PottsRuben Vives and Sandhya Kambhampati
Photography by 
Jason Armond

Disaster victims. Climate refugees. Survivors. Simple labels don’t begin to describe people who, before the fire, made Pacific Palisades their home and place of work. Nearly a year later, many are still reconstructing their lives. One lives on a boat. A teenager is helping her parents cope. A housekeeper struggles to find work. All are hopeful for brighter days ahead.

