After the fires: A glance back at The Times’ coverage of the Eaton and Palisades wildfires

Collage of torn out headlines with red markings on them
(Photo illustration by Avery Fox / Los Angeles Times)
  • The Times’ months-long investigations exposed critical gaps in wildfire response, including offline water reserves and delayed evacuation orders.
  • Poor coordination between agencies and inadequate firefighter deployment has raised broader questions about disaster preparedness.
  • Testing revealed toxic contamination in burned homes that federal agencies declined to assess, highlighting ongoing health threats to fire survivors.
The Times spent the last year investigating how government agencies handled the Eaton and Palisades fires. The reporting found failures in preplanning, evacuation orders, firefighting tactics and the cleanup of the Lachman fire that exploded into the Palisades fire days later. Here are some highlights of the coverage:

Jan. 10

Headline stating "At Heart of Palisades, repairs left reservoir offline and dry"

A large reservoir in Pacific Palisades designed to provide water during a major fire was offline and empty when the Jan. 7 firestorm erupted, worsening the water shortage faced by firefighters. READ THE STORY

Jan. 14

Headline stating "LAFD tactics come under scrutiny"

Despite warnings of extreme winds, top Los Angeles Fire Department commanders decided not to assign for emergency deployment hundreds of available firefighters and dozens of water-carrying engines in advance of the Jan. 7 firestorm. READ THE STORY

Jan. 20

Headline states "Alert came hours into blaze"

A review of hundreds of radio calls shows L.A. County failed to issue evacuation orders for the western half of Altadena until more than nine hours after the Eaton fire exploded. By then, many homes were already on fire. All but one of the 19 lives lost in Altadena were in the western part of the city. READ THE STORY

Feb. 1

Headline stating "As Altadena waited, fire officials faced chaos"

Records and interviews show hours of utter chaos at the command center for Eaton fire, with limited coordination among agencies and confusion about the path of the fire that stymied timely evacuations. READ THE STORY

Feb. 2

Headline stating "Escape from the Palisades"

Confusion, missteps and a lack of communication and coordination by local officials created a harrowing, disorganized evacuation for residents of Pacific Palisades and Malibu. READ THE STORY

May 4

Headline stating " After L.A. fires, testing soil for toxicity yielded alarming results"

The Times conducted soil tests on home lots burned by the January fires and found elevated levels of toxic metals, arsenic, lead and mercury. The newspaper moved in after federal officials decided not to require testing. READ THE STORY

July 23

Headline stating "As west Altadena burned, county fire trucks stayed elsewhere"

As the Eaton fire burned a path of destruction, only one L.A. County fire truck was positioned on the west side of Altadena, where nearly all of the deaths took place. Many trucks had been deployed to other areas hit by flames. The fire chief admitted it was “human error” not to have more resources on the west side. READ THE STORY

Oct. 30

Headline stating "Firefighters left smoldering site before Jan. 7"

Text messages revealed that firefighters mopping up the Lachman fire were ordered to roll up their hoses and leave the burn scene on Jan. 2 even though they complained the ground was still smoldering and rocks remained hot to the touch. READ THE STORY

Nov. 1

Headline stating "An earlier call for Altadena evacuations went unheeded"

Some firefighters on the ground in Altadena urged commanders to issue widespread evacuation orders around midnight Jan. 7 as flames raged through the area. But commanders did not issue evacuations for west Altadena for another three hours. READ THE STORY

Dec. 11

Headline states "Altadena fire crews lacked satellite maps"

When the Eaton fire broke out in the foothills near Altadena, the Los Angeles County Fire Department did not have access to a satellite-based fire-tracking program regularly used by other agencies, depriving officials of intelligence that could have been helpful in determining evacuations. READ THE STORY
