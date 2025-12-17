Reiner children speak of ‘horrific and devastating’ loss of parents, urge ‘compassion and humanity’

Rob Reiner poses with his wife Michele, left, and children Nick, center, Romy and Jake.

The children of Rob and Michele Reiner broke their silence Wednesday, issuing a statement thanking the public for their support in the days since their brother was arrested on suspicion of murdering their parents.

Jake and Romy Reiner asked that speculation about the case “be tempered with compassion and humanity.”

Here is the full statement:

“Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.

We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life.

We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave.”

Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead in their Brentwood home Sunday afternoon. Nick Reiner, 32, was charged Tuesday with their murders.

Nick Reiner also faces a special allegation that he used a deadly weapon, a knife, in the crime, L.A. County Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman said during a news conference Tuesday.

He appeared in court Wednesday.

On Sunday afternoon, a massage therapist showed up at the Reiner home for a weekly session with the couple. When there was no answer at the gate, the therapist called Romy Reiner, who arrived at the home and discovered her father’s body, according to a source close to the Reiner family who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Reiners’ bodies were found in their bedroom in their Brentwood home, LAPD Assistant Chief Dominic Choi said at the department’s weekly commission meeting.