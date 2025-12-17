After alleged SoCal catnapping by Amazon driver, pet’s still missing and driver is out of a job

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A Los Angeles County resident is still looking for her missing cat after an Amazon delivery driver was seen on surveillance video appearing to take the animal from her home earlier this month.

After the incident, the driver is no longer working for Amazon, according to the company, which called it a “horrible act.”

In footage posted to Facebook, someone wearing a vest can be seen placing a package on the porch of a Lakewood home Thursday night. Afterward, the individual moves into the home’s front yard, kneels on the ground and tries to pick up the cat, which the post said is named Piper.

In the video, the person eventually grabs the cat and walks away. The video shows the individual holding the animal by the scruff of its neck.

“We just want her back home safely,” the post said. The post’s author didn’t respond to The Times’ request for comment Wednesday.

Amazon said in a statement that the driver is “no longer eligible to deliver to our customers.”

Amazon said in a statement that the company had apologized to the customer.

“We’re in touch with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s [Department] to share relevant information with them,” the statement said, “and we’ll continue to support their investigation.”