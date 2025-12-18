California storms not canceling Christmas vacation. Holiday travel could set records

Traffic is bumper-to-bumper at Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 25. Americans are expected to travel in record numbers for the end-of-year holiday season.

A daunting rainfall forecast isn’t expected to stop Californians or the rest of the U.S. from traveling in record numbers over the end-of-year holiday season.

An estimated 122.4 million people — more than a third of the entire national population — will travel at least 50 miles from home between Dec. 20 and Jan. 1, according to the American Automobile Assn.

That would represent a 2.2% increase over last year, when a record 119.7 million travelers hit the road or took to the skies for the holidays.

“Year-end travel is a mix of family road trips, friend getaways and tropical vacations,” Stacey Barber, vice president of AAA Travel, said in a statement.

Holiday festivities are different for everyone, but “a common thread is the desire to travel, whether it’s returning to your hometown or exploring new destinations,” Barber said.

As always, though, winter weather could pour cold water on some of those festive getaways. A Pacific storm is forecast to bring heavy rain to Southern California over the Christmas holiday — potentially snarling travel and increasing the risk of flooding, said Adam Roser, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s San Diego office.

“The storm will move through the region from north to south, starting as early as Tuesday,” Roser said.

Roser said he is confident there will be slick roadways and possible aviation disruptions because of heavy rains.

The peak of the storm for Southern California is likely to start Tuesday and continue through Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, according to Bryan Lewis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Oxnard. In Orange County, the Inland Empire and San Diego County, light showers may start Tuesday, but the heaviest rainfall is expected to be on Christmas Eve.

Meteorologists say light to moderate showers are forecast for Christmas Day and into the weekend.

AAA expects to see across-the-board increases in modes of travel this holiday season. For example, a projected 109.5 million people will travel by car — a 2% increase compared to last year, according to AAA. For Californians commuting with gas-fueled vehicles, the average price of a gallon of gas this week is $4.33, a 2-cent increase compared to last year.

Approximately 8.03 million travelers will take to the skies to reach their holiday destination, a 2.3% increase compared to last year. AAA said this is the first time more than 8 million domestic air travelers are expected over the end-of-year holiday season.

Boarding passes have burned a hole in many holiday budgets, however. AAA said a round-trip domestic flight is 7% more expensive this year, averaging nearly $900 a ticket.

About 4.9 million travelers will use another mode of transport such as a bus, train or cruise.