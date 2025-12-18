He tried to steal a plane but crashed straight into a hangar in Van Nuys, police say

A person attempted to steal a Cessna 172 at Van Nuys Airport, which was slammed head-on into a wall.

Authorities say a would-be aircraft thief saw his plans end abruptly after he slammed a stolen plane into a hangar at a Southern California airport.

Ceffareno Michael Logan, 37, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of trying to steal a Cessna 172, a small aircraft, which was being used to train flight students at Van Nuys Airport. According to the Los Angeles Airport Police, Logan entered the grounds of the L.A. Flying Academy along Balboa Boulevard around 5 a.m.

He was able to access the plane, turn it on and attempt an escape, authorities said. It was not immediately clear whether Logan was a flight student at the academy.

Before the craft could take off, Logan allegedly slammed the plane head-on into a hangar wall. The owner of the flight school told ABC7 that the aircraft’s nose and wing were damaged in the incident.

It was unclear Thursday evening whether anyone had been hurt in the incident.

Logan was taken to the Van Nuys Jail around 10:30 a.m. and booked on suspicion of felony burglary, officials said. His bail is set at $150,000, according to booking records.

The FBI’s Los Angeles office confirmed to The Times that agents helped airport police with the investigation.

The plane that was crashed was being used to train those trying to obtain a commercial or private pilot’s license, according to the flight school.

The flight academy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.