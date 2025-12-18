Target left recalled infant formula linked to botulism outbreak on store shelves, FDA says

A shopper visits a Target in Salem, N.H. Target stores, including in California, received a warning letter after leaving botulism-linked infant formula on shelves despite a recall.

Infant formula that could have been tainted with botulism remained on Target shelves after a recall, according to federal officials.

The chain store failed to quickly remove the recalled formula, ByHeart, linked to a nationwide botulism outbreak from its retail locations in several states including California, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says.

To date, the outbreak has led to the hospitalization of 51 infants. No deaths have been reported.

On Monday, the FDA announced that it sent warning letters to four of the nation’s top retail stores — Target, Walmart, Kroger and Albertson’s — when the companies hadn’t removed ByHeart from their stores in certain states despite being notified of the recall.

Target was the only company of the four that hadn’t removed the recalled product from its stores in the state of California.

ByHeart Inc. initiated a voluntary recall of ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula on Nov. 8, and three days later, the company expanded the recall to include all unexpired lots of formula cans and single-serve “anywhere pack” sticks. Target was directly notified of both recall notices, according to the FDA.

In response, the warning letter states, Target said it placed an electronic block on the SKU for the recalled products on the day of the first recall notice and again with the second recall notice.

However, subsequent visits by FDA regulators confirmed that the recalled products remained available for purchase in Target’s retail locations across 20 states, including California, from Nov. 12 through 20, according to the warning letter.

According to those investigating, store associates said the recalled product was still on shelves because of “a lack of awareness of the recall notice, confusion regarding which specific lots were affected, failure to remove all impacted product, and stocking products that arrived after the recall notification.”

As of Dec. 12, Target had not provided the FDA with any information demonstrating corrective actions had been taken.

Target did not respond to The Times’ request for comment before publication.

As of Dec. 10, reports of cases linked to the infant botulism outbreak had slowed, and public health officials have not added any new cases to this investigation.

Illnesses were reported as far back as Dec. 24, 2023, and as recently as Dec. 1, 2025; laboratory confirmation for some cases is ongoing.

