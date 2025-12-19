Housing Tracker: Southern California home values drop in November

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

After a slight jump in October, Southern California home prices dropped in November. It’s the sixth time in the last seven months that values have fallen.

In November the average home price across the six-county region fell 0.3% from October to $852,629, according to data from Zillow. Prices were down 1.4% from November 2024.

Economists and real estate agents say a variety of factors have slowed the market, including high mortgage rates, rising inventory and economic uncertainty stemming from tariffs.

Advertisement

Until the recent declines, July 2023 was the last time that year-over-year prices had fallen. Back then rising mortgage rates were knocking many buyers out of the market. Values started increasing again when the number of homes for sale plunged as sellers backed away, unwilling to give up mortgages they took out earlier in the pandemic with rates of 3% and lower.

Real estate agents say homeowners increasingly want to take the next step in their lives and are deciding to move rather than hold on to their ultra-low mortgage rates. But many first-time buyers, without access to equity, remain locked out.

Advertisement

Add on the economic uncertainty and you get a market that’s noticeably downshifted.

If the Trump administration’s policies end up pushing the economy into a recession, some economists say home prices could drop much further.

The market in L.A. County was relatively active in November, with 4,935 homes trading hands. That’s the highest sale count since the spring, when 4,938 homes sold in April.

L.A. County experienced a slowdown in inventory. Just 4,271 new homes were listed in November, a 1.2% drop compared to October.

For now Zillow is forecasting that the economy will avoid a recession and home prices will increase over the next year. The real estate firm expects national home prices will rise 1.6% next year.

Advertisement

Housing prices by city and neighborhood

Note to readers Welcome to the Los Angeles Times’ Real Estate Tracker. Every month we will publish a report with data on housing prices, mortgage rates and rental prices. Our reporters will explain what the new data mean for Los Angeles and surrounding areas and help you understand what you can expect to pay for an apartment or house. You can read last month’s real estate breakdown here.

Explore home prices and rents for September

Use the tables below to search for home sale prices and apartment rental prices by city, neighborhood and county.

Advertisement

Rental prices in Southern California

The median rent across Los Angeles ticked down for the third consecutive month, dipping to $2,183 in November. That’s the lowest median rent since January.

The downward trend has continued in most markets across the L.A. County. However, in Orange County and Ventura County, rents have risen slightly year-over-year.