Long Beach police suspect domestic violence ‘murder-suicide’ in shootings

Homicide detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide following a domestic dispute, the Long Beach Police Department said Saturday.

The couple were in a dating relationship, according to the Long Beach police statement, which said they got into a dispute on Friday night. At nearly 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of gunfire on the 1500 block of Summit Street.

When they arrived, they found 23-year-old Daisy Uribe with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The police and paramedics from the Long Beach Fire Department rendered medical aid to Uribe, but authorities said she died at the scene.

Shortly after the first report of gunfire, the police were notified of a second shooting nearby in the 1600 block of West 19th Street. Officers reported finding an adult male with a gunshot wound in his upper body. He was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The two “were involved in a domestic violence incident, which escalated when the man shot the woman on Summit Street,” the police statement said. “The man then fled the area. He sustained what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound on West 19th Street.”

Police withheld the name of the man pending notification of his family.

The investigation remains ongoing, but detectives do not believe there are outstanding suspects in the shootings.