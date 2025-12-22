Advertisement
California

Biggest Christmas storm in years set to hit SoCal: A timeline for the week

Storm clouds roll over the downtown Los Angeles
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Rong-Gong Lin II
Tony Briscoe.
By Rong-Gong Lin II and Tony Briscoe
A Pineapple Express storm could deliver one of Southern California’s stormiest Christmases in recent memory.

The basics

  • The storm is expected to deliver 4 to 8 inches of rain between Tuesday and Saturday throughout most of Los Angeles County, Orange County and the Inland Empire.
  • The High Desert could see 2 to 3 inches of rain. But the most precipitation — 6 to 12 inches — is expected to fall over parts of Southern California’s mountain ranges, which could trigger mudslides and debris flows in recent burn scars.
  • Between Tuesday and Thursday, numerous areas have a high chance of seeing 3 or more inches of rain. There’s a 77% chance of that occurring in Anaheim and Yorba Linda, a 74% chance in Santa Ana, a 73% chance in Ontario, a 71% chance in Mission Viejo, a 69% chance in Irvine, a 68% chance in Chino, a 65% chance in Laguna Niguel and a 60% chance in San Clemente.
  • There’s an 80% chance downtown Los Angeles will get 2 or more inches of rain from Tuesday through Christmas Day. The last time downtown got 2 or more inches of rain over Christmas Eve and Christmas Day was in 1971.

Timing

Tuesday: Rain begins in the region, getting worse through the day and night.

Wednesday: The latest weather models show the region’s heaviest rainfall totals — from a half an inch to 1 inch per hour — could occur between midnight Tuesday and noon Wednesday.

Thursday: Rain continues on Christmas Day, but with less intensity in the afternoon and evening.

Friday: Some rain will still be possible.

Rong-Gong Lin II

Rong-Gong Lin II is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times based in San Francisco who specializes in covering statewide earthquake safety issues and other natural disasters, public health and extreme weather. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at The Times in 2004.

Tony Briscoe

Tony Briscoe is an environmental reporter with the Los Angeles Times. His coverage focuses on the intersection of air quality and environmental health. Prior to joining The Times, Briscoe was an investigative reporter for ProPublica in Chicago and an environmental beat reporter at the Chicago Tribune.

