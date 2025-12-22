Advertisement
California

Man drowns in Redding floodwaters as heavy rain heads toward SoCal

A man carries Christmas presents from his granddaughter's flooded home.
Steve Wogoman carries Christmas presents from his granddaughter’s flooded home following heavy rain in Redding.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
By Gavin J. QuintonStaff Writer 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

At least one person drowned in Redding on Sunday amid heavy rainfall and flooding in Northern California.

Redding Mayor Mike Littau described a harrowing overnight scene on flooded Highway 273, where a man was trapped in a vehicle as water poured in. Facing violent storms, first responders could not reach the man before his emergency call disconnected.

“The phone died,” Littau wrote on Facebook. “A Redding police officer swam out into the water, broke the windows and pulled [the] victim to shore.”

Advertisement

The officer attempted CPR, but the man — later identified as Richard Michael Wilsey, 74 — was later pronounced dead, according to Littau.

Los Angeles, CA - November 15: Clouds make their way past downtown Los Angeles seen from Metro station Slauson J Line on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)

California

Biggest Christmas storm in years set to hit SoCal: A timeline for the week

The last time downtown got 2 or more inches of rain over Christmas Eve and Christmas Day was in 1971.

Gusty winds and heavy rainfall created what weather professionals called a “convergence line” that lingered over Shasta County for hours on Sunday, dropping more than 5 inches of rain in some areas.

The surge overwhelmed infrastructure and flooded much of the city, which is about 160 miles north of Sacramento.

Advertisement

There was a brief lull Monday afternoon, but officials with the California Department of Transportation warned that conditions were expected to worsen again Tuesday and that flooding could occur with little notice. The agency advised residents to evacuate or prepare to shelter in place.

“Conditions are unsafe, and first responders are already stretched thin,” Caltrans said in an alert Monday. “If you must travel and encounter water on the roadway, turn around. Don’t drown.”

An evacuation center was opened at Pilgrim Congregational Church at 2850 Foothill Blvd. in Redding.

Now, officials are “very concerned” that conditions could worsen throughout the week as the atmospheric river storm system heads south, threatening what the National Weather Service predicted could be the Southland’s stormiest Christmas in recent memory.

Long Beach, CA - December 16: Standup paddleboarders sport holiday lights and outfits as they paddle around Naples Island amidst the Christmas and holiday decorations at dusk in Long Beach Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

Southern California’s Christmas weather forecast keeps getting worse. What you need to know

This could be one of the stormiest Christmases in recent memory. There’s an 80% chance downtown Los Angeles will get 2 or more inches of rain Tuesday through Christmas.

Nearly all of California is under a flood watch, or soon will be. The watch will take effect across much of Southern California on Tuesday and is expected to expire Wednesday night, while large portions of Central and Northern California are forecast to remain at elevated flood risk through Friday.

“We have storm drains being cleared and areas of concern being identified for the next 3 days all around the City of Redding,” Littau said. “Today is a good day to prepare as we know more rain is coming.”

Advertisement

Meteorologists predict the storm could drop 4 to 8 inches of rain across much of Southern California, with the heaviest rainfall expected Wednesday. Conditions should largely clear up by Saturday, according to the National Weather Service’s Oxnard office.

“Please take the necessary protective actions as flooding and debris flow will be a major issue this upcoming week,” the weather service warned.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Gavin J. Quinton

Gavin J. Quinton is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. Previously the lead reporter for the Burbank Leader, he has written about financial misconduct by education leaders, localized opioid overdose data, and documented mass evictions in Burbank. In 2024, his investigation into safety and health failures by public library officials triggered systemwide reforms and leadership turnover. Quinton holds a journalism degree from Cal State L.A. and has written for LAist, the Los Angeles Business Journal, KnockLA and PBS SoCal.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement