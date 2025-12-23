The biggest storm of the season is here. Here’s how you can prepare for flooding or worse

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Southern California is in for an intense douse of heavy rainfall, strong winds and major snow over the Christmas holiday, a combination that forecasters say has the potential for life-threatening flooding and mudslides, among other risks.

The excessive rainfall also has the potential to raise the dangers associated with flash flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

“These [high-risk] days correspond to about two out of every five flood-related fatalities and a significant majority of all flood-related property losses in the contiguous United States,” the agency said.

Rainfall across Southern California is expected to intensify throughout the day Tuesday and into the night, but the highest risks of flooding are expected on Wednesday, said Ariel Cohen, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Oxnard office.

Areas at risk of flash flooding include the southern slopes of the Santa Monica, San Gabriel and San Bernardino mountains. Much of the L.A. Basin, as well as Santa Clarita, Thousand Oaks and Santa Barbara, are included in that high-risk zone, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Weather Prediction Center.

Flood risks could stretch into Saturday, as meteorologists say the chance for rain will linger into the weekend.

As the name suggests, flash floods can develop quickly, sometimes in just a few minutes and without visible signs of rain, according to Ready L.A. County, a government-sponsored emergency preparedness website.

Be aware of flood hazards wherever you live, but especially if your home is in a low-lying area or near water, canyons or near a recently burned hillside, Ready L.A. County advises.

How to check the flood risk in your area

Use a flood map to understand the flood risk in your community and whether your home is in a flood zone.

A flood zone is an area that has a potential for flooding during heavy rains or a weather disaster.

Three government agencies — the Federal Emergency Management Agency, California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and Los Angeles County Public Works — provide information online about flood risks and other hazards across California. All you have to do is plug your address into the search tool to see what issues your home faces.



A community’s flood risk changes over time, so the National Flood Insurance Program and the Federal Emergency Management Agency continuously update the flood maps across the country.

California Holiday storm: SoCal evacuations, road closures and safety tips “There will almost certainly be numerous mudslides, severe flooding either from heavy rain or clogged storm drains, and possibly debris flows,” the National Weather Service said.

Prepare for flooding

Preparing for a flood — or any kind of emergency situation, for that matter — starts with you making a plan with your immediate family and neighbors.

Pack essentials: Part of that plan includes packing a go-bag that should have important documents (in a Ziploc or other type of waterproof bag), medication, an extra set of glasses (or contacts), a comfortable pair of shoes, a change of clothes, small bills ($1 and $5 bills), a phone charger, flashlight, water and nonperishable food.

If you have pets, pack food, treats and an extra leash if you have one.

Keep in mind what every family member needs when creating your go-bag.

Consider putting your emergency contact list on paper in the event your phone stops working or the battery dies and you can’t check the contacts there.

Protect your property: If your home is in a flood zone or you’ve received a flood warning or flood watch, move your valuables from lower to upper floors — or to the highest point within your home.

If you have to evacuate, you should disconnect all electrical appliances or turn off electric circuits at the fuse box or circuit breaker panel.

For outer home preparedness, use sandbags to divert or redirect moving water and storm debris from your property.

Ready-to-fill sandbags are available at all Los Angeles Fire Department stations within the city of Los Angeles. A complete list of locations can be found online.

For the rest of L.A. County, Public Works has an online list of fire stations and other sites where residents can fill sandbags during dry periods.

Officials ask that you call ahead to your local station before arriving to ensure supplies haven’t run out.

Follow emergency orders

If an evacuation is ordered or advised in your community, evacuate immediately.

Stay in the know about warnings and alerts by signing up with your local emergency mass notification system.

Los Angeles County residents can sign up with Alert L.A. County, Notify L.A. and Nixle to receive notifications via text message or email. Stay updated on weather forecasts by tuning in to your local news broadcast station and checking the National Weather Service Los Angeles office website.

If you have been evacuated, wait until authorities give the all-clear signal before returning to your home.

Current evacuation warnings

On Tuesday, Los Angeles city and county officials issued evacuation warnings ahead of the storm for several high-risk areas:



Near the San Gabriel foothills hillsides of Altadena in the Eaton fire burn area.

Near Pacific Palisades and Mandeville Canyon in the Palisades fire burn area.

South of Runyon Canyon near the Sunset fire area.

Near Soledad Canyon Road and Agua Dulce Canyon Road in the Lidia fire and Agua Dulce fire burn areas.

Near Hasley Canyon and Val Verde in the Canyon fire burn area.

Near Sylmar and San Fernando hillsides in the Hurst fire burn area.

Near Sierra Madre foothill and canyon areas.

North of Alizia Canyon Drive in the Kenneth fire burn area.

Near Topanga Canyon in the Owen fire burn area.

Near Mt. Baldy around Glendora Ridge Road in the Bridge fire burn area.

Near Mulholland Highway, East Lake Shore Drive in the Franklin fire and east Palisades fire areas.

All evacuation warnings are in effect from 11 a.m. Tuesday through 11 p.m. Thursday.

Staff writer Grace Toohey contributed to this report.