Last night’s Powerball created several new millionaires, but no billionaire winner

For the 46th consecutive drawing, no one matched all six numbers of the Powerball lottery on Monday, although several new millionaires were created, game officials announced.

Nationwide, nine different tickets matched five of the six winning numbers, missing only the red “Powerball” number. Each ticket is worth $1 million before taxes. The winning numbers in Monday’s drawing were 3, 18, 36, 41, 54 and red Powerball 7.

The $1 million tickets were sold in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New York (where there were two winning tickets) Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

But because no one matched all six numbers, the jackpot will grow to an estimated $1.7 billion — scheduled to be drawn on Christmas Eve, game officials announced.

“We hope this growing jackpot inspires excitement and joy, and, most importantly, good will to all,” said Matt Strawn, chair of the group that runs the Powerball game and chief executive of the Iowa State Lottery, in a news release.

Wednesday’s drawing will be the 47th Powerball drawing in a row looking for a jackpot winner, a record, game officials said. It will also be the fourth highest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The three largest jackpots were also from Powerball. They were:



$1.765 billion in October 2023 — sold in California

$1.787 billion in September 2025 — sold in Texas

$2.04 billion in November 2022 — sold in California

The game is played in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.