State launches catch-all website linking to fire recovery rebuilding resources

In an attempt to help residents who are at the early stages of rebuilding after the Eaton and Palisades fires, the state launched a new website Tuesday that links to contractors and designers that have been reviewed by “trusted community” partners.

The tool from the governor’s office and the public-private LA Rises wildfire recovery initiative comes nearly a year after the January inferno. It lays out a rebuild path based on preference — modular or factory built homes, pre-designed homes, semi-custom homes and custom homes — and features more than 15 builders and vendors for those looking to duplicate their lost homes or take a pre-fab approach to expedite work.

The site serves as a catch-all for various state, L.A. County and nonprofit resources for mortgage relief, building estimates and overviews on the process.

“Recovery takes time, but every day counts for families working to rebuild,” Gov. Newsom said in a statement. “As we near the one-year mark of this tragedy, we know the pain hasn’t faded. The job isn’t finished, and we’ll keep showing up to speed progress, support and resources these communities deserve.”

Newsom launched LA Rises shortly after the fires and said the group would bring together business leaders to work with city, county and state officials on rebuilding efforts. The governor tapped Magic Johnson, 2028 Olympics Chairman Casey Wasserman and Dodgers Chairman Mark Walter to lead the initiative. Walter said at the time that his foundation and the Los Angeles Dodgers would provide up to $100 million in initial fundraising.

A recent Times review found that the county had rebuild applications pending for over 3,000 residents; 1,400 applications were on file with the city. By Dec. 14, the county had issued permits for 931 residences and the city had issued 604.

Thousands of residents who lost their homes or suffered extensive smoke damage remain displaced. Many continue to fight with their insurance carriers over reimbursement and property value estimates. And in Altadena, they await Southern California Edison’s settlement offer before determining whether to return to the unincorporated town.

The state previously suspended some building codes as well as CEQA and Coastal Act requirements in an attempt to expedite the rebuilding process. But many interested in rebuilding fear that the rising cost of materials and a surge in demand for contractors could further complicate plans.

Despite the challenges, rebuilding efforts have gained momentum in recent months after a slow start.