Person fatally shot on L.A. Metro bus in Exposition Park

Police outside a Metro bus
Police outside a northbound Metro bus where a person was shot at Normandie Avenue and 39th Street in Exposition Park on Wednesday.
By Noah Goldberg
A person was killed when a fight inside a Metro bus exploded into gunshots Wednesday afternoon, L.A. Metro said.

A group of young men got into an altercation that “spilled” into a northbound 206 line bus at Normandie Avenue and 39th Street in Exposition Park, the agency said.

One of the people in the group that had boarded the bus opened fire at another person in the group, killing the victim, L.A. Metro said.

The suspects fled before police arrived.

The LAPD did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

