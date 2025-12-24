Magnitude 2.6 earthquake reported off Malibu

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A magnitude 2.6 earthquake was reported Wednesday morning at 9:08 a.m. in the waters off Malibu, about four miles from the city, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred nine miles from Westlake Village, 10 miles from Thousand Oaks, 12 miles from Agoura Hills and 14 miles from Calabasas.

In the last 10 days, there have been three earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 59 earthquakes with magnitudes of 2.0 to 3.0 occur each year in the Greater Los Angeles area, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 8.5 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

