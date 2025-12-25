2 killed, 3 injured in Christmas crash on I-5 near Pyramid Lake

Two people were killed Thursday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in northern Los Angeles County.

Authorities have yet to say what caused the crash shortly before 3 p.m. in the northbound lanes near Pyramid Lake in the Angeles National Forest. But record-breaking rains buffeted the region over the last few days, causing traffic delays, mudslides and flooding in some areas of the county.

Information about the victims was not immediately available. Pauline McGee, a spokesperson for the L.A. County Fire Department, said six people were transported from the scene for treatment.

The California Highway Patrol shut down two lanes following the crash, causing heavy Christmas Day traffic.

The highway patrol did not immediately respond to requests for comment.