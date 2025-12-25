L.A. got a break from the rains during Christmas day, but flooding risks remain

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The heaviest part of a storm system that pummeled the Los Angeles area and other parts of the southland subsided somewhat by Christmas morning, but showers are expected throughout the day, locally heavy at times, with continued risk of mudslides in the recent burn areas including from the Palisades and Eaton fires.

The forecast and heavy rains prompted L.A. Mayor Karen Bass to issue a declaration of emergency.

Overall, the chance of rain across Los Angeles County is 50% during the day on Thursday and 80% at night, according to the National Weather Service.

The rain also resulted in a sewage spill of about 10,000 gallons, county officials said, that has created hazardous conditions three-quarters of a mile upstream and downstream from Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro, where visitors are advised to avoid contact with water and wet sand. The county Department of Public Health is conducting water sampling, and the closure will continue until bacterial levels meet health standards.

During the day in L.A. County, meteorologists are projecting between a tenth and quarter of an inch of new rainfall, although local thunderstorm activity will bring more rain than that in some areas.

Rain is expected to increase overnight, with projections between a half to three quarters of an inch of precipitation.

The weather service also issued a flash flood warning for southwest Los Angeles County for Thursday.

“At 8:53 a.m. Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area,” an alert warned. “Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.” The alert warned of “flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.”

Areas expected to experience flooding include “Eastern Malibu, Topanga State Park, Pacific Palisades, Topanga Canyon Road through the Santa Monica Mountains, Malibu Canyon and Los Virgenes Roads through the Santa Monica Mountains and Mandeville Canyon.”

On Thursday morning, there were heavy thunderstorms throughout southern Ventura County with radar tracking storm activity along a line extending from 6 miles south of La Conchita to near Point Mugu. Wind gusts were up to 50 miles per hour, according to the weather service: “While not immediately likely, Doppler Radar has indicated some weak rotation with this activity, and a brief, weak tornado cannot be ruled out.”

Through Wednesday, the storm system dumped 2 to 4 inches of rain across the region, with some areas receiving 4 to 8 inches and 10 inches in foothills and mountains.

As of early Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Fire Department had deployed teams to three river-rescue incidents. Additional information was not immediately available.

Meanwhile, the L.A. Police Department had responded to more than 100 traffic accidents. There have been no reported traffic-related injuries or deaths. The city transportation department was working restore five traffic signals and city crews were responding to “nearly 500 tree emergencies.”

Across the state, a winter storm warning remains in effect for Sierra Nevada above 7,000 feet above sea level from Yosemite to the Lake Isabella area through Friday, with 12 inches of snow per day anticipated. By the weekend, it’s possible that there will be snow on the ground in areas as low as 5,000 feet above sea level by the weekend.

The cities of Tehachapi, Frazier Park, Lebec, and Grapevine were under a high wind warning until 4 p.m. on Friday, with south winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph — conditions likely to affect drivers heading north or south on the major route through the mountainous Grapevine pass.

“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines,” the National Weather Service said. “Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.”

The NWS warned that those living in areas most affected should “remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive.”

Mayor Bass said in a statement: “We are making every resource and tool available to help facilitate the city’s continued response effort... I am urging all Angelenos to stay safe and be extremely careful on the roads if you absolutely must travel. Please do not take this storm lightly — follow official guidance, plan ahead, and sign up for emergency alerts at NotifyLA.org.”

Showers are expected to taper off by late Friday evening with dry and warmer weather returning through the middle of next week.