Here’s what to expect Friday after record-breaking holiday rain in SoCal

Gissel Rossi of Los Angeles does last-minute shopping at the Citadel Outlets in City of Commerce on Dec. 24, 2025. The Christmas Eve-Christmas Day rainfall has been the wettest since 1971.

Soggy holiday revelers and travelers can look forward to hanging up their raincoats and heading outside to enjoy what’s expected to be a mostly dry weekend after record-setting rains caused flooding and disrupted travel across Southern California this week. But first there will likely be a bit more precipitation.

The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 1½ inches of rain will fall on Los Angeles County’s coasts and valleys between midnight and noon on Friday, with 1½ inches to 4 inches in the mountains. Coastal and valley temperatures are anticipated to peak in the high 50s and low 60s, and snowfall is expected at elevations above 6,000 feet.

The rain is expected to subside by Friday afternoon, but the weather service warned on Thursday that the “flooding threat will be exacerbated today and Friday due to the super saturation of all of the area.”

Evacuation orders for Los Angeles County burn scar areas were extended on Thursday afternoon through Friday at 1 p.m., according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

In a Thursday morning post, the National Weather Service said that there was still “a Slight Risk of Excessive Rainfall over parts of Southern California and a Marginal Risk for flash flooding for northern California on Friday.”

Additional rain will only boost the record-breaking totals set so far this week.

“For downtown Los Angeles, the total rainfall of 2.59 inches of rain through noon today has made the Christmas Eve-Christmas Day holiday period the wettest since 3.24 inches fell in 1971,” the service said in another post.

As of early Thursday afternoon, this year had already brought the fourth-wettest Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to the region since record-keeping began in 1877, according to another National Weather Service update . Additional rain through midnight could potentially see this year move higher up the rankings.