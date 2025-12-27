Advertisement
California

Gas line explosion in Castaic prompts 5 Freeway closure, shelter-in-place order

By Noah Haggerty
Los Angeles County firefighters were responding to a gas line explosion in Castaic Saturday, which prompted California Highway Patrol to close a portion of the 5 freeway and the fire department to order residents to shelter-in-place.

Los Angeles County Fire Department received reports of the explosion around 4:20 p.m. near Ridge Route Road and Pine Crest Place. There were no injuries, said Fire Captain Brian Kight.

CHP closed all lanes of the 5 freeway at 5:12 p.m. for an unknown duration.

A landslide in Castaic has ruptured an underground gas line near Northlake Hills Elementary.
The shelter in place order, issued at 5:40 p.m., spans much of Castaic and advises residents to close all doors, windows and vents, and shut off HVAC systems.

By 6 p.m., the gas company had shut off both sides of the gas line, but firefighters and a hazmat task-force continued to respond a residual leak.

The cause of the explosion is unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Noah Haggerty is an environment and science reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering wildfire in the American West. A graduate of Northeastern University, he has a background in physics research, focusing on spacecraft propulsion and fusion energy. Haggerty joined The Times in 2024 as an AAAS Mass Media Fellow.

