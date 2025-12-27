Advertisement
California

Photos: An army of volunteers getting floats prepared for the 137th Rose Parade

Volunteers decorate the Altadena float for the 137th Rose Parade at the AES Rosemont Pavilion in Pasadena.
Volunteers Joy Hepp, left, Felix Landerer and Rose Sailes help decorate the Altadena float for the 137th Rose Parade at the AES Rosemont Pavilion in Pasadena. Hepp and Landerer both lost homes in the Eaton fire and Sailes’ mother was evacuated from her home in Pasadena during the fire.
By Christina House and Genaro Molina
• The 137th Rose Parade gets underway at 8 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2026.
• The 5.5-mile parade features floral-covered floats, equestrian units and marching bands.

The clock is ticking.

And it’s all hands on deck as an army of volunteers get floats ready for their run down Colorado Boulevard on Thursday, Jan. 1.

This year’s theme for the 137th Rose Parade is “The Magic in Teamwork” with Magic Johnson as grand marshal.

Here’s a look at what’s happening behind the scenes.

Volunteer Jeff Okayasu works on the Rotary International float titled, "Unite for Good."
Volunteers work on cutting flowers that will be added to the the "Bee Magical Together" float.

Volunteer Heather Tran, 16, helps decorate a float for the Rose Parade at the AES Rosamont Pavillion in Pasadena.

Cut flowers to be used for the Rotary Club float titled, "Unite for Good."
Volunteer Dulce Monico works on a flower that will be part of the City of Hope float titled, "Overcoming Cancer and Diabetes Together."
Volunteer Susie Fundter of Pasadena helps decorate a zebra on the San Diego Zoo Safari Park float.
Volunteers help cup Spanish moss used to decorate the San Diego Zoo Safari Park's float.

Volunteers apply Spanish moss to an elephant on the San Diego Zoo Safari Park float.

Volunteer Carlos Bo Bedia works on the Shriner's float titled "Building Dreams Together."

Volunteer Neal Gamble, from Scott City, Kansas, works on the Shriner's Children's float titled, "Build Dreams Together."
Christina House

Christina House is a staff photojournalist with the Los Angeles Times. She joined the visual journalism team in 2017 after 10 years as a freelance photographer. House won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography and the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award for Domestic Photography for “Hollywood’s Finest,” an intimate look into the life of a pregnant 22-year-old woman living on the street. She received the 2021 Cliff Edom New America Award and was honored for her work on “Game Changers: A Celebration of Women in Sports” from the 2021 National Press Photographers Assn.’s Best of Photojournalism awards.

Genaro Molina

Genaro Molina is an award-winning staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times. He has worked in journalism for more than 35 years starting at the San Francisco Chronicle. Molina has photographed the life and death of Pope John Paul II, the tragedy of AIDS in Africa, the impact of Hurricane Katrina, and Cuba after Castro. His work has appeared in nine books and his photographs have been exhibited extensively including at the Smithsonian Institute and the Annenberg Space for Photography.

