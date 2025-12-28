1 dead, 10 injured in multi-car crash on 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights

Emergency crews investigate the scene of an early-morning crash on the 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights.

One person was killed and 10 were hospitalized in a fiery freeway crash in Boyle Heights that involved several vehicles early Sunday morning, officials said.

The wreck was reported at 4:46 a.m. on the transition ramp from the southbound 5 Freeway to the westbound lanes of the 10 Freeway.

One car was reported to be engulfed in flames, and Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were called to the scene.

All lanes on the transition road from the southbound 5 to the westbound 10 were shut down and expected to stay closed until about 11:30 a.m., said Sgt. Adam Bender with the California Highway Patrol.

What caused the early-morning crash is unclear, Bender said, and investigators with the CHP’s Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team, or MAIT, have been called to investigate the crash.

Fifteen people were assessed at the scene, according to an alert from the Los Angeles Fire Department, and 10 people were taken to hospitals.